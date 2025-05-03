Beatscape 03.05.2025

Glenn Underground – Lush (Untitled) – Lush / Magic / Showing Off / U Don’t Own Me – Mother Tongue
Alopeke – Grandiose Garden (original mix) – Lost & Found EP, Vol 4 – Kaoz Theory
Medlar – Ibiza (feat Andy Blake) – Islands – Delusions Of Grandeur
Yann Polewka – All Day, Everyday – SHC006 – Supra House Collectif
JC Unique – Raise Me Up (vocal mix) – Raise Me Up – Unique 2 Rhythm
Rocco Rodamaal – Someday (feat Brian Tappert – Brian Tappert rework) – Rocco Rodamaal Vs Papa – Papa
ALOT – Directo Al Bolo – Latinos En Nueva York EP – Toy Tonics
Kano – Can’t Hold Back (Your Loving) (Da Lukas remix extended) – Can’t Hold Back (Your Loving) – Fulltime Production
Alex Arnout – Pull Up – Pull Up EP – Hard Times
Snakehips/DijahSB – Pipe Down (extended mix) – Pipe Down (Extended Mix) – Never Worry
Denats – Dream On – A Lot Of Weirdos – Robsoul
St Croix feat Nada Leigh – My Life (John Course vocal dub) – My Life (John Course Remix) – Tinted
Jules Wells – Parano – Aboriginal Spirit – Brique Rouge
Verlake – Gemini – Echoing – The Rose Island
D’Julz – Deadbeat (Satsoshi Tomiie remix) – The Game Of Life EP – Phonogramme
Dapayk Solo/Dapayk & Padberg – Feels So Good (Daniel Trabold remix) – Feel So Good Remixes – Sonderling Berlin
\DL\MS\ – Honokida (Alex Cortex remix) – TRUST XY.4 – Trust
Feral – Hallucinated – SENSE003 – Sense Code
Mattheis – Col – Waiting For The Silhouette – Nous’klaer Audio
Polygonia – (=o_o=) – (=o_o=) / Each Story – Wisdom Teeth
Kulage – Phase One – Phase One EP – Tronic
DCLVIII OFC – Brain Exploded (original mix) – Brain Exploded EP – Elektronik Zoo Sounds
Deaf Toucan feat 6 SENSE/Isaiah – Sphere Of Influence – Sphere Of Influence EP – ASW
PROXYMA Strategic Love (Spring Drive remix) – Strategic Love (Spring Drive Remix Inc.) – ARTS
COIDO – Time Tripper – Final Reason – YUKU
Byron Alvarado – I Wish You Had Listened To My Music – We Are Not Alone, Pt. 9 (Explicit) – BPitch Control
OSSX – Fell Asleep At The Wheel – Liquidation – Night Slugs
Konerytmi – Balanssi – Deadbeat Breaks Vol 1 – Deadbeat
Geode – Lost In Eternity (original mix) – Lost In Eternity – Deep Heads