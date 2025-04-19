Beatscape 19.04.2025

Ben Westbeech/RAHH/Dames Brown – Your Voice – Your Voice – Glitterbox Recordings

FAM Disco – Jazz On The Moon (extended mix) – Jazz On The Moon – Groove Culture

Rudy’s Midnight Machine – Foxtrot – Mistral – FAR (Faze Action)

Jorge Montiel/Juan Laya – Groove On (Faze Action remix) – Groove On – Dafia

Destiny II/Dave Lee ZR feat Aria Lyric – I’m Here For This (extended mix) – I’m Here For This – Z Records

Felipe Gordon – Overwhelmed – Profundo – Clone Royal Oak

Joe Corti – Fourth Base – Fourth Base EP – China White

Art Of Tones – Praise (Llorca remix) – 20/20 Vision – Full Circle Vol One – 20/20 Vision Recordings

Scott Diaz/KE – Take It Back (Save The Robots remix)- Take It Back (Save The Robots Remix) – Manuscript

Codekey – Shuga – DOBRO Tape 007 – DOBRO

Solid Gold Playaz – I Choose You – The Black Gold EP – Moods & Grooves

Coflo/Mama Stacey – Y’all Need Jesus (Lil Penicillin instrumental) – Y’all Need Jesus – Classic Music Company

Reboot – Sweat – On A Grind – Occult Vision Recordings

Satoshi Tomiie/Dopeus – 4:30am – Gaien 2am – Phonogramme

Terrence Parker – Alarm The Sound (TP 2025 Retro-Groove rework) – Alarm The Sound (2025 Reworks) – Intangible Soundworks

Hitch93/Tombe – No Nou (Piers Kirwan remix) – Remixed Affections – Boogie Cafe

Mattik – Systemattik – Bubble – INSTINCT

Thirtzy – Massive – Thirtzy Is In The House – In The House

Alexander Flood – Don’t Wait 4 Me (feat Kara Manansala) – Artifactual Rhythm – Atjazz Record Company

Deetron – Tangerine (Piano version) – Deetron Presents Starfighterz – Gudu

Ian O’Donovan – Samhain – Sidewinder EP – Tronic

Gary Beck – Surface Plant – Surface Plant – Bek Audio

Marthial – Soul Groove – NECH029 – NECHTO

Metapattern – Dance Till Tomorrow – Rhythmic Sciences, Vol 3 – ANAOH

Krzysiek Teper – Stab One – Stab One – Unity

Benjamin Damage – 010X – H006 – Hardspace

Pepe – Grane Drum – Slow Cancellation Of The Future – YUKU

Monuman – Thoughts – Boundary 1 – Overview Music