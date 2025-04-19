Beatscape 19.04.2025

Ben Westbeech/RAHH/Dames Brown – Your Voice – Your Voice – Glitterbox Recordings
FAM Disco – Jazz On The Moon (extended mix) – Jazz On The Moon – Groove Culture
Rudy’s Midnight Machine – Foxtrot – Mistral – FAR (Faze Action)
Jorge Montiel/Juan Laya – Groove On (Faze Action remix) – Groove On – Dafia
Destiny II/Dave Lee ZR feat Aria Lyric – I’m Here For This (extended mix) – I’m Here For This – Z Records
Felipe Gordon – Overwhelmed – Profundo – Clone Royal Oak
Joe Corti – Fourth Base – Fourth Base EP – China White
Art Of Tones – Praise (Llorca remix) – 20/20 Vision – Full Circle Vol One – 20/20 Vision Recordings
Scott Diaz/KE – Take It Back (Save The Robots remix)- Take It Back (Save The Robots Remix) – Manuscript
Codekey – Shuga – DOBRO Tape 007 – DOBRO
Solid Gold Playaz – I Choose You – The Black Gold EP – Moods & Grooves
Coflo/Mama Stacey – Y’all Need Jesus (Lil Penicillin instrumental) – Y’all Need Jesus – Classic Music Company
Reboot – Sweat – On A Grind – Occult Vision Recordings
Satoshi Tomiie/Dopeus – 4:30am – Gaien 2am – Phonogramme
Terrence Parker – Alarm The Sound (TP 2025 Retro-Groove rework) – Alarm The Sound (2025 Reworks) – Intangible Soundworks
Hitch93/Tombe – No Nou (Piers Kirwan remix) – Remixed Affections – Boogie Cafe
Mattik – Systemattik – Bubble – INSTINCT
Thirtzy – Massive – Thirtzy Is In The House – In The House
Alexander Flood – Don’t Wait 4 Me (feat Kara Manansala) – Artifactual Rhythm – Atjazz Record Company
Deetron – Tangerine (Piano version) – Deetron Presents Starfighterz – Gudu
Ian O’Donovan – Samhain – Sidewinder EP – Tronic
Gary Beck – Surface Plant – Surface Plant – Bek Audio
Marthial – Soul Groove – NECH029 – NECHTO
Metapattern – Dance Till Tomorrow – Rhythmic Sciences, Vol 3 – ANAOH
Krzysiek Teper – Stab One – Stab One – Unity
Benjamin Damage – 010X – H006 – Hardspace
Pepe – Grane Drum – Slow Cancellation Of The Future – YUKU
Monuman – Thoughts – Boundary 1 – Overview Music