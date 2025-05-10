Beatscape 10.05.2025

Chantay Savage/Terry Hunter/James Poyser – Still (main mix) – Still – Mirror Ball Recordings
Prep/Eddie Chacon – Call It (Turbotito remix) – Call It (Turbotito Remix) – How Do You Are?/Too Slow To Disco
Nikosh – Pace (Cem Gemalmaz remix) – Pace – Underyourskin
Anushka, Victoria Port & Max Wheeler – Really (Nothing Is Cool) – Really (Nothing Is Cool) – BBE Music
Thommy Davis/Neal Conway/Randy Roberts – Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby (Sweet And Tender Love) (Dr Packer remix) – Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby (Sweet And Tender Love) [The Dr Packer Remixes] – Quantize Recordings
Diplomats Of Soul/Incognito/Micky More & Andy Tee feat Vanessa Haynes – Never Gonna Fall In Love Again (Like I Fell In Love With You) (Micky More & Andy Tee remix) – Never Gonna Fall In Love Again (Like I Fell In Love With You) – Papa
The Far Out Monster Disco Orchestra – Black Sun (Joe Claussell’s Classic mix) – Black Sun (Joe Claussell Remixes) – Far Out Recordings
Alton Miller feat Maurissa Rose – Bring Me Down (Coflo remix) – Bring Me Down – Cataleya Music
Ben Westbeech/RAHH/Crackazat feat Dames Brown – Do Me Right (Crackazat extended remix) – Do Me Right – Glitterbox Recordings
Adam Nyquist – Wonton – Piano Tune EP – Large Music
Intr0beatz – Stillness In Motions – Static Motions – Aterral
Tom Conrad – Take My Number (original mix) – Take My Number – Pogo House
Nacho Marco – Black Velvet – Cocktail Beats EP – Chiwax
Cecilia’s Groove – Empirical Knowledge – Empirical Knowledge / You Said – Jolly Jams
Jay Robinson – Stroker – [QR]D.115.TLN.25 – COD3 QR
Detroit’s Filthiest – Touch Me Tease Me – Retro Futurism – Motor City Electro Company
Steffi x Virginia – 4-Hit – Patterns Of Vibration – Dekmantel
Leyo – Visions – Circus EP – Cecille
Hermanez – Stereo – Eight Years EP – Bedrock
Powel – The Yoke Of Hedonism – Three Way Street – SATYA
DjRUM – Waxcap – Under Tangled Silence – Houndstooth
Amorphic/Tensal – AT3 – Highland Frequencies EP – MORD
Mathias Kaden – Piano Bomb! – Piano Bomb! – Uncage
Jackin Trax/Don Rimini – Sick & Freak – Jack In The Box Vol 2 – RSPX
Justin Berkovi – The House Is Mine – Activate EP – Tronic