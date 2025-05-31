Beatscape 31.05.2025

DJ Polo – Night Waves – Currents / Night Waves – Night Slugs
Stefano Cocco Cantini/Alexander Robotnick – Sweet Traveller – Marina Vibes – Hot Elephant
Ron Trent – Just Another Love Song – Lift Off – Rush Hour
The Revenge – Open Your Eyes – Roar Groove Meets Dirt Crew Vol 5 – Dirt Crew Recordings
Rick Wade – Your Love Is – Dusk Runner – Phonogramme
Retrofract/Logo Alloy/Zam T – Do It Right (original mix) – Do It Right – Delve Deeper Recordings
Milton Jackson/Brian Kage – The Sunsetters (feat Walter \ »HazMat Live\ » Howard) – Fire Emoji EP – Freerange
Ross Couch – Further Into The Rabbit Hole – Further Into The Rabbit Hole – Body Rhythm
Zetbee – Feral – SLT284 – Salted
Tom Conrad – Booty Call (original mix) – Booty Call – Pogo House
Johannes Albert/Iron Curtis – Private Dancer (extended version) – Private Dancer – Permanent Vacation
Lukus – Benett – Love Andeavour EP – Apparel Music
Calibre – Dr Low – Little Foot – Signature
Ova Doce – I Came To Get Down – Off Ya Box 2! – Amentec
Giriu Dvasios/Marushka – Letili Gusi – Letili Gusi – Cold Tear
Margaux Gazur – Madake – Blurred Memories – Smallville
Bodaishin & Kem Otto – Haring Ft Asli Koze – Bodaishin & Friends EP – VIVa MUSiC
Alton Miller – Speaking Of The Future (DJ Tuttle remix) – Speaking Of The Future (DJ Tuttle Remix) – Manuscript
Jazzanova – Another New Day (Kid Fonque Refix) – Another New Day (Kid Fonque Refix) – Sonar Kollektiv
Karizma & Osunlade – Tech This Out Pt.1 (Yoruba Soul mix) – Osunlade Vs Papa – Papa –
Pablo Bolivar/Celestial Sphere – Good Deal – Good Deal/What Is Value – Seven Villas
Arno Gonzalez – The Flugel Inside Me – The End Of Innocence – Brique Rouge
Dennis Quin – The Liberation (extended mix) – The Liberation – Eardrums
Kelton Prima – Strawberry Cream – Disco Biscuits #6 – Luv Shack
Prunk/Red 87 – Express (RUZE remix) – Express EP – Hot Creations
Intr0beatz – Inhale & Exhale – The Doner EP – SlothBoogie
HATT.D – Get Down Like This – Happiness Therapy 25 – Happiness Therapy