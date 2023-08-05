Beatscape 05.0%8.2023

John Beltran, Ezel, John Arnold & James Simonson – Taina – Serendipia – Oathcreations

Louie Vega/Elements Of Life/Josh Milan – Let Us Shine (Honeycomb mix) – Let Us Shine – Vega

Steal Vybe/Lamone – Afterlife (original mix) – Afterlife – Quantize Recordings

Stefano De Santis feat Ashley Beedle – Sick With Rhyme (North Street West remix feat Ashley Beedle) – Sick With Rhyme – North Street West Remix EP – Ramrock Red

J1Mi (Beyonders) – Soundgoose – MMM36 – Me Me Me

Girls Of The Internet feat Anelisa Lamola – Affirmations (feat Anelisa Lamola – extended mix) – Affirmations – Classic

Scruscru/Robert Owens – Love & Peace – Love & Peace – Manuscript

Igor Gonya & Simplex Motive – Upskirt House – Lighthearted EP – DOBRO

Jean Aubergine/Dave Lee ZR/Amy Douglas – Disco Numberwang (Yuksek remix) – Disco Numberwang – Z Records

Kano – It’s A War (Purple Disco Machine & Lorenz Rhode remix) – FULLTIME Reworked By DJs Vol 5 – Fulltime Production

Barry Can’t Swim – Dance Of The Crab (extended) – Dance Of The Crab – Ninja Tune

Ejeca – In & Out (extended mix) – In & Out – Nothing Else Matters

Rheji Burrell – XTC (extended mix) – XTC – Nu Groove

Takuya Matsumoto – 93 – 90 – 93 – Clone Jack For Daze

Basile de Suresnes – Wot U Think – U All Disco Lovers. Fuck – Frappe

Demuir – Industry State – Slothboogie Pres. Dancing With Friends, Vol 3 – SlothBoogie

Trade – Still In The Dark (4×4 mix) – Still In The Dark – STEP2

MoreNight – Got It All Free – Bounce Department – Time Is Now

Yosh – Point Blank – Show Me – Time Is Now

Tiptoes – We On Dis Ting – Slothboogie Pres. Dancing With Friends, Vol 3 – SlothBoogie

LADYMONIX – So Sweet – Welcome 2 My House – Studio Barnhus

Transparent Sound – Music Noir – Accidents 1994-2023 – Tresor

Transparent Sound – Mistakes Happen – Accidents 1994-2023 – Tresor

The Mimikoto Project – Spirals (club version) – Spirals – Pinyonbay

Goldie – Inner City Life (Trevino remix) – Inner City Life (Trevino Remix) – London

Lay-Far – Imagination (original mix) – True, Necessary, Kind – STVOL