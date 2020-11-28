Beatscape 28/11/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – BONOBO/TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS – 6000 Ft. – Heartbreak – Outlier

2 – ZOPELAR – NOX – Novaterra Vol 1 – Selva Discos

3 – FUNKYLOCO – Pedrito’s Jam (original mix) – Pedrito’s Jam – Sosound Recordings

4 – DAN KYE – Raro – Small Moments – Rhythm Section International

5 – MR.ECLECTIC/SEAN ALI feat MISSFLY – Wanna Love You (Mr. V Sole Channel rework) – Wanna Love You – Pasqua

6 – CHRIS GELDARD – It’s A 90’s Thing – Get On Down – Hustler Trax

7 – THUNDERCAT – Fair Chance (feat Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B – Floating Points remix) – Fair Chance (Floating Points Remix) – Brainfeeder

8 – TEN VEN – On My Mind – On My Mind – Future Disco

9 – SEBB JUNIOR – Digital Love (extended mix) – The Feel Good EP – La Vie D‚ÄôArtiste Music

10 – GREETINGS – Discovery – Vertigo Months – There Is Love In You

11 – The Dove – Feels Like Fire – Twin Turbo Volume Three – Turbo Recordings

12 – KRYDER/TOM STAAR feat EBSON – Waiting On My Love (Stevie Krash extended remix) – Waiting On My Love – Axtone

13 – SMOKEY BUBBLIN B – Baby – Locked On EP – Simma Black

14 – Mielafon – September – Unity Seven – Seven Villas

15 – SIMON HINTER – Wanna Make Love – Wanna Make Love EP – Quintessentials

16 – ASC – Nova – Subliminal Flow State – Arts

17 – ALEX BANKS – Vegueta – Tephra EP – Mesh

18 – Vladw – 012324.92 – From The Vault VIII – Dynamic Reflection

19 – LEGOWELT – Santiago Chile Arp Track – System Shapeshift EP – C.E.E

20 – JOSH BAKER/ALFIE JACK – Devon Break – Conquest Of Time – Constant Sound

21 – WATCH THE RIDE – That’s Da Shit – That’s Da Shit – Rinse

22 – BUFOBUFO – Cave Network – Potholing – Kouncil Cuts

23 – DESERT SOUND COLONY – Echo Shaper – Pulled Through The Wormhole EP – Holding Hands

24 – STEVE LAWLER – Dissonance (original mix) – Dissonance – Circus Recordings

25 – CARARA – The Wall (DJ BSR remix) – Breakdown EP – Naked Lunch

26 – Tiga – Louder Than A Bomb (Dense & Pika remix) – Twin Turbo Volume Three – Turbo Recordings

27 – HALF ROBOT – Palladium – Synthesis Lab – Bots

28 – TUFF CULTURE – Equal – Roots 2 – GS Dubs

29 – WEST NORWOOD CASSETTE LIBRARY – What It Is (Brackles mix) – What It Is – WNCL

30 – PANTHA DU PRINCE/THE BELL LABORATORY – Particle – Elements Of Light – Rough Trade

31 – KODAMA – Almost Made You Cry – Almost Made You Cry – Force Recordings