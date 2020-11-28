Beatscape 28/11/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
1 – BONOBO/TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS – 6000 Ft. – Heartbreak – Outlier
2 – ZOPELAR – NOX – Novaterra Vol 1 – Selva Discos
3 – FUNKYLOCO – Pedrito’s Jam (original mix) – Pedrito’s Jam – Sosound Recordings
4 – DAN KYE – Raro – Small Moments – Rhythm Section International
5 – MR.ECLECTIC/SEAN ALI feat MISSFLY – Wanna Love You (Mr. V Sole Channel rework) – Wanna Love You – Pasqua
6 – CHRIS GELDARD – It’s A 90’s Thing – Get On Down – Hustler Trax
7 – THUNDERCAT – Fair Chance (feat Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B – Floating Points remix) – Fair Chance (Floating Points Remix) – Brainfeeder
8 – TEN VEN – On My Mind – On My Mind – Future Disco
9 – SEBB JUNIOR – Digital Love (extended mix) – The Feel Good EP – La Vie D‚ÄôArtiste Music
10 – GREETINGS – Discovery – Vertigo Months – There Is Love In You
11 – The Dove – Feels Like Fire – Twin Turbo Volume Three – Turbo Recordings
12 – KRYDER/TOM STAAR feat EBSON – Waiting On My Love (Stevie Krash extended remix) – Waiting On My Love – Axtone
13 – SMOKEY BUBBLIN B – Baby – Locked On EP – Simma Black
14 – Mielafon – September – Unity Seven – Seven Villas
15 – SIMON HINTER – Wanna Make Love – Wanna Make Love EP – Quintessentials
16 – ASC – Nova – Subliminal Flow State – Arts
17 – ALEX BANKS – Vegueta – Tephra EP – Mesh
18 – Vladw – 012324.92 – From The Vault VIII – Dynamic Reflection
19 – LEGOWELT – Santiago Chile Arp Track – System Shapeshift EP – C.E.E
20 – JOSH BAKER/ALFIE JACK – Devon Break – Conquest Of Time – Constant Sound
21 – WATCH THE RIDE – That’s Da Shit – That’s Da Shit – Rinse
22 – BUFOBUFO – Cave Network – Potholing – Kouncil Cuts
23 – DESERT SOUND COLONY – Echo Shaper – Pulled Through The Wormhole EP – Holding Hands
24 – STEVE LAWLER – Dissonance (original mix) – Dissonance – Circus Recordings
25 – CARARA – The Wall (DJ BSR remix) – Breakdown EP – Naked Lunch
26 – Tiga – Louder Than A Bomb (Dense & Pika remix) – Twin Turbo Volume Three – Turbo Recordings
27 – HALF ROBOT – Palladium – Synthesis Lab – Bots
28 – TUFF CULTURE – Equal – Roots 2 – GS Dubs
29 – WEST NORWOOD CASSETTE LIBRARY – What It Is (Brackles mix) – What It Is – WNCL
30 – PANTHA DU PRINCE/THE BELL LABORATORY – Particle – Elements Of Light – Rough Trade
31 – KODAMA – Almost Made You Cry – Almost Made You Cry – Force Recordings