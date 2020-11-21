Beatscape 21/11/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – Adam Pits – Wind Tunnel (original mix) – Needs X World Mental Health Day 2020 – Needs (Not For Profit)

2 – NANDU – Forever In Our Favor – Forever In Our Favor EP – Innervisions

3 – Evil Smarty – Feel The Fire – Tracks From Vinyls Vol 2 – Disco Fruit

4 – Larry G & Chinau – Wtvr U Need – Liquid Apes – De La Groove

5 – FLEVANS – Fade – I’m Over Here – Jalapeno

6 – NORMAN DORAY/DARREN CROOK – Sweet Freedom (The Reflex Revision – extended) – Sweet Freedom – CR2

7 – RICHARD EARNSHAW/IMOGEN RYALL – Summer Rain (extended mix) – Summer Rain (Inner Spirit Remix) – One51 Recordings

8 – MONOCLES – July Tree (feat M.K Clive & Megabt) – Zombie World – Under Pressure

9 – VAUDAFUNK – Feelgood – Feelgood – Chopshop

10 – ROGER DA’SILVA – Planet – Let’s Get Together EP – Simma Black

11 – ALL IS WELL – Boards Of Verdun – LaSalle EP – Drumpoet Community

12 – DAN CORCO/LEBEDEV (RU) – Eternity (original mix) – More Than Words – Hustler Trax

13 – Kuno – Serenity – Family Affairs – Nasty Enterprise

14 – SPACE DIMENSION CONTROLLER – Reaver – Reaver – Toiraquon Recordings

15 – MARCO BAILEY/REDHEAD – Red Dress – Red Dress/Electronic Future – TDSR

16 – DJ SEINFELD – Sakura – Sakura EP – Young Ethics

17 – HENRY GREENLEAF – Caught – Caught – Arts

18 – MARK HAWKINS feat DONNELL KNOX – Whole New Internet Game – Whole New Internet Game (Explicit) – Houndstooth

19 – JULES WELLS/MASON RUBINSTEIN – Revolutionary Time (Drunken Kong remix) – Revolutionary Time (Remixes) – Tronic

20 – THE ALGERIAN/ATLANTE GROUP – We Still Saw Nicolas Flamel (original) – Anamorphose (& Other Undulation) – Atlante Group

21 – Danny Fontana & Lazar (IT) – Obsession (The Reason Y remix) – Mindset Vol 2 – Syncopate Black

22 – KUSP (UK) – Sequential – Warehaus EP – Planet Rhythm

23 – KLIR – RHYMBOT 1 (Molecule Vibration mix) – Induce Signal EP – Atlante Group

24 – MOERBECK – Vanilla Sky – Starlight Excess EP – Suara

25 – KAI VAN DONGEN – Weekend Jam (V1) – Motivation – Truncate

26 – SHLOMO – Minotia (Hadone remix 2) – Mercurial Skin Remixes: Tome 4 – Taapion

27 – Twin (CZ) – Only One – T.E.C.H.N.O. 7 – Licker

28 – THE PREVENTER – Interlock 02 – Interlock – Trau-ma

29 – REBEKAH – Necromancer – The Bitter Boys Club EP – Soma