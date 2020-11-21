Beatscape 21/11/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
1 – Adam Pits – Wind Tunnel (original mix) – Needs X World Mental Health Day 2020 – Needs (Not For Profit)
2 – NANDU – Forever In Our Favor – Forever In Our Favor EP – Innervisions
3 – Evil Smarty – Feel The Fire – Tracks From Vinyls Vol 2 – Disco Fruit
4 – Larry G & Chinau – Wtvr U Need – Liquid Apes – De La Groove
5 – FLEVANS – Fade – I’m Over Here – Jalapeno
6 – NORMAN DORAY/DARREN CROOK – Sweet Freedom (The Reflex Revision – extended) – Sweet Freedom – CR2
7 – RICHARD EARNSHAW/IMOGEN RYALL – Summer Rain (extended mix) – Summer Rain (Inner Spirit Remix) – One51 Recordings
8 – MONOCLES – July Tree (feat M.K Clive & Megabt) – Zombie World – Under Pressure
9 – VAUDAFUNK – Feelgood – Feelgood – Chopshop
10 – ROGER DA’SILVA – Planet – Let’s Get Together EP – Simma Black
11 – ALL IS WELL – Boards Of Verdun – LaSalle EP – Drumpoet Community
12 – DAN CORCO/LEBEDEV (RU) – Eternity (original mix) – More Than Words – Hustler Trax
13 – Kuno – Serenity – Family Affairs – Nasty Enterprise
14 – SPACE DIMENSION CONTROLLER – Reaver – Reaver – Toiraquon Recordings
15 – MARCO BAILEY/REDHEAD – Red Dress – Red Dress/Electronic Future – TDSR
16 – DJ SEINFELD – Sakura – Sakura EP – Young Ethics
17 – HENRY GREENLEAF – Caught – Caught – Arts
18 – MARK HAWKINS feat DONNELL KNOX – Whole New Internet Game – Whole New Internet Game (Explicit) – Houndstooth
19 – JULES WELLS/MASON RUBINSTEIN – Revolutionary Time (Drunken Kong remix) – Revolutionary Time (Remixes) – Tronic
20 – THE ALGERIAN/ATLANTE GROUP – We Still Saw Nicolas Flamel (original) – Anamorphose (& Other Undulation) – Atlante Group
21 – Danny Fontana & Lazar (IT) – Obsession (The Reason Y remix) – Mindset Vol 2 – Syncopate Black
22 – KUSP (UK) – Sequential – Warehaus EP – Planet Rhythm
23 – KLIR – RHYMBOT 1 (Molecule Vibration mix) – Induce Signal EP – Atlante Group
24 – MOERBECK – Vanilla Sky – Starlight Excess EP – Suara
25 – KAI VAN DONGEN – Weekend Jam (V1) – Motivation – Truncate
26 – SHLOMO – Minotia (Hadone remix 2) – Mercurial Skin Remixes: Tome 4 – Taapion
27 – Twin (CZ) – Only One – T.E.C.H.N.O. 7 – Licker
28 – THE PREVENTER – Interlock 02 – Interlock – Trau-ma
29 – REBEKAH – Necromancer – The Bitter Boys Club EP – Soma