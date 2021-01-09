Beatscape 09/01/2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – NFC/KEY SOKUR/ALEXNY – That Sunny Breeze (feat Azul Fourcade) – Discosmic – Editorial

2 – Local Assembly – Dirty Knees – Down The Back Of The Sofa Edits Vol 2 – Alpaca Edits

3 – MOK JAY – My Wife Is Ill – Love & Life – Manuscript

4 – DJ MERCI – From The D – Messengers From The Deep Vol 1 – esuoh

5 – MATHEW FERNESS – Evenin’ (KVRVBO Remode mix) – Memoires Digitale – Closer To Truth

6 – PAUL RUDDER – Mind Drifting – Losing Dreams – Shall Not Fade

7 – TOMMY VICARI JNR – U Move Me (Tiptoes remix) – U Move Me – Moment Cinetique

8 – CORTESE – Wivv Out U – U & I – Rinse

9 – CALDERA (UK) – Another Day (original mix) – Another Day – Smashing Trax

10 – MORETHANAPHASE – Brand New (Wavey mix) – Big Up – Strictly Flava

11 – RITZ – Rhodes On E – Rhodes On E EP – Piston Recordings

12 – MI DI – Nightfall – Illuminate The Night – RF

13 – Denis Horvat – Unikum – Dixon & Ame present Limbo – Innervisions

14 – G FLAME – Thoughts – I Want You – no 19

15 – CHARLIE BANKS – Light Talk – Identity EP – Moscow

16 – MALL GRAB – Room Full Of Rothko – Room Full Of Rothko – Steel City Dance Discs

17 – BASEMENT JAXX – Yo Yo (Roman Lindau remix) – Yo Yo/Crazy Girl (Roman Lindau Remixes) – Atlantic Jaxx

18 – JEROEN SEARCH – Twin Paradox – Protocol Omega EP – Figure

19 – Alexander Kowalski – Eternal Empire – Bareknuckle Boxing – Mord

20 – THEO NASA – World Dance (Rinse Out mix) – Worldwide Ravers EP – Rekids

21 – RUSLAN BELOBORODOV – Amalia – Sheiman EP – Naked Lunch

22 – BAAUER – Ohmyjeff – Planet’s Mad (Globe’s Crazy) – Luckyme

23 – WLADIMIR M – Planet E (Skee Mask remix) – Evil – Delsin

24 – Coco Bryce – Get On Up – Speed Fever – Myor

25 – SUN PEOPLE – Like You Do – The Walls EP – Defrostatica