Beatscape 09/01/2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
1 – NFC/KEY SOKUR/ALEXNY – That Sunny Breeze (feat Azul Fourcade) – Discosmic – Editorial
2 – Local Assembly – Dirty Knees – Down The Back Of The Sofa Edits Vol 2 – Alpaca Edits
3 – MOK JAY – My Wife Is Ill – Love & Life – Manuscript
4 – DJ MERCI – From The D – Messengers From The Deep Vol 1 – esuoh
5 – MATHEW FERNESS – Evenin’ (KVRVBO Remode mix) – Memoires Digitale – Closer To Truth
6 – PAUL RUDDER – Mind Drifting – Losing Dreams – Shall Not Fade
7 – TOMMY VICARI JNR – U Move Me (Tiptoes remix) – U Move Me – Moment Cinetique
8 – CORTESE – Wivv Out U – U & I – Rinse
9 – CALDERA (UK) – Another Day (original mix) – Another Day – Smashing Trax
10 – MORETHANAPHASE – Brand New (Wavey mix) – Big Up – Strictly Flava
11 – RITZ – Rhodes On E – Rhodes On E EP – Piston Recordings
12 – MI DI – Nightfall – Illuminate The Night – RF
13 – Denis Horvat – Unikum – Dixon & Ame present Limbo – Innervisions
14 – G FLAME – Thoughts – I Want You – no 19
15 – CHARLIE BANKS – Light Talk – Identity EP – Moscow
16 – MALL GRAB – Room Full Of Rothko – Room Full Of Rothko – Steel City Dance Discs
17 – BASEMENT JAXX – Yo Yo (Roman Lindau remix) – Yo Yo/Crazy Girl (Roman Lindau Remixes) – Atlantic Jaxx
18 – JEROEN SEARCH – Twin Paradox – Protocol Omega EP – Figure
19 – Alexander Kowalski – Eternal Empire – Bareknuckle Boxing – Mord
20 – THEO NASA – World Dance (Rinse Out mix) – Worldwide Ravers EP – Rekids
21 – RUSLAN BELOBORODOV – Amalia – Sheiman EP – Naked Lunch
22 – BAAUER – Ohmyjeff – Planet’s Mad (Globe’s Crazy) – Luckyme
23 – WLADIMIR M – Planet E (Skee Mask remix) – Evil – Delsin
24 – Coco Bryce – Get On Up – Speed Fever – Myor
25 – SUN PEOPLE – Like You Do – The Walls EP – Defrostatica