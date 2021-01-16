Beatscape 16/01/2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – MATE 0000 & JCKRSS – Connection (Ercos Blanka remix) – Hometown – Seven Villas

2 – SASHA/FRANKY WAH – Mark One – Haunted – Last Night On Earth

3 – HELMUT EBRITSCH – Das Ermoeglichen – Das Ermoeglichen – Lucidflow

4 – Cuthead – Maputo Jam – 10 Years Of Uncanny Valley (unmixed tracks) – Uncanny Valley

5 – CHUBACHIKI – Jazz Improvisation (Marcus Raute Mallets mix) – Beau’s Molly EP – Piston Recordings

6 – YELLOWLIGHT – Be Lonely (Yam Who? remix) – Be Lonely (Remixes) – Ism

7 – S.E.L – Flowered Tears (Michele Chiavarini & DJ Spen remix) – Flowered Tears (Michele Chiavarini & DJ Spen Remix) – Indeed

8 – YAM WHO?/BRIAN LUCAS – Yah Mo B There (full vocal mix) – Yah Mo B There – Midnight Riot

9 – DIEPHUIS/EASTAR/JOCELYN BROWN – Don’t Quit (Be A Believer) (original mix) – Don’t Quit (Be A Believer) – Indeed

10 – SHAY JONES/STEVE SILK HURLEY – When Love Calls (E-Smoove Late Night mix) – When Love Calls (Remixes) – S&S

11 – SUPAKINGS – Back & Forth – Back & Forth 2021 (Remixes) – Peppermint Jam

12 – BONOBO/TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS/KERRI CHANDLER – Heartbreak (Kerri Chandler extended remix) – Heartbreak (Kerri Chandler Remix) – Outlier

13 – BLAZE FEAT PALMER BROWN – Do You Remember House? (Seamus Haji Big Love extended edit) – Do You Remember House? (Remixes) – Slip n Slide

14 – CVBox & Micha Freier – Playwatch – 10 Years Of Uncanny Valley (unmixed tracks) – Uncanny Valley

15 – NADIA POPOFF – Purple Queen – Purple Queen – Lucidflow

16 – HOLT 88 – Brack Down (original mix) – Brack Down – Dirtybird

17 – YAAKOV – Inside – Inside – Shelter

18 – MARCAL – Jackie – Reduction Pt 2 – Rekids

19 – VINICIUS HONORIO – Ebb & Flow – ARTSX021 – Arts

20 – OSCAR MULERO – Tormenta – Tormenta EP – Polegroup

21 – ARNAUD LE TEXIER – Reversed CV – Reversed CV EP – Children Of Tomorrow

22 – Alfredo Mazzilli – Limitless – Rave Culture 2020 – Arts

23 – K-NETIK – Intensity – Intensity – Modular Trax

24 – HYAS – Jesus Pierre – … Who Likes To Party… – Chat Noir

25 – TOO LATE PRODUCTIONS – Forward – Infected Trax – Knightwerk

26 – SPEED GONZALES – Big9 – Looney Tunez – Childsplay

27 – Brootworth – Backface Culling – Es Brodelt In Der Kernzone 100 – Vienna Underground Traxx

28 – SLICK SHOOTA – Mtl Hardcore – Function – Teklife

29 – SLICK SHOOTA – Warehouse 2K – Function – Teklife

30 – KODE9 – Rona City Blues – Rona City Blues – Hyperdub