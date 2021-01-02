Beatscape 02/01/2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
1 – TYCHO – Weather (Nitemoves remix) – Weather (Nitemoves Remix) – Ninja Tune
2 – WEARING SHOES – I Love You – Sweetener EP – Neo Apparatus
3 – KRAAK & SMAAK feat IZO FITZROY – Twilight (Titeknots extended remix) – Twilight – Boogie Angst
4 – Bustin Loose – Home Way Phase – You’re The One EP – Whiskey Disco
5 – Kornel Kovacs – Zero Feel – 10 – Studio Barnhus
6 – DIRTYTWO – Ain’t The Way – Found Love EP – Razor n Tape
7 – PAUL PARSONS – Magician (Club mix) – Magician – Tasty Recordings
8 – HP VINCE/ANDY REID/DIVINE (NL) – Hooked On Your Love (original mix) – Hooked On Your Love – Simma Black
9 – DAMIAN LAZARUS – Holy (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs remix) – Holy (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) – Crosstown Rebels
10 – EJECA – Walk You Home – Sunburst – Shall Not Fade
11 – Francesca Lombardo – Spondylus (Anja Schneider Remix) – Spondylus – Sous Music
12 – THOR/MATT THIBIDEAU – Transparent Thoughts (Altitude remix) – Transparent Thoughts – Thule
13 – KLARTRAUM – Manifestation – Manifestation Blueprint 2 – Lucidflow
14 – TRINITY CARBON – Downfall Of The Nemesis – Downfall Of The Nemesis – Art-E-Fax
15 – HAIDER – Levitate – « ce Now, Cry Later` – Aus Music
16 – STEPHANIE NOORDERMEER/ERIK PIJL – The Cunning Folk – The Great Noise EP – Hijacked Detroit
17 – BOB MOSES & ZHU – Desire (Charlotte De Witte remix) – Desire (Charlotte De Witte Remix) – Domino
18 – RESET ROBOT – Opto – Cosmic String – Truesoul
19 – REINIER ZONNEVELD – Diablo – After Incubus – Filth On Acid
20 – ALAN FITZPATRICK/REBUKE – Ultimate Distortion – Ultimate Distortion – We Are The Brave
21 – T99 – Anasthasia (Oliver Deutschmann remix) – Anasthasia Remixes – Arkham Audio
22 – T99 – Anastasia (Dave Clarke Remix) – Anasthasia Remixes – Arkham Audio
23 – ORIGIN8A & PROPA – Friction (original mix) – The Next Chapter (The Album) – Hardcore Energy
24 – REGENT – New World Order – Iron Dreams EP – Planet Rhythm
25 – Running Amuck – STINKAHBELL – STINKAHBELL – Monsters Music
26 – MACHINEDRUM feat TANER?LLE & MONO/POLY – Star (A$AP Ferg remix) – Star (A$AP Ferg Remix) – Ninja Tune
27 – KROMESTAR – Missing – Aftermath – Nebula Music Group
28 – COMMODO – Lobby Theme – Procession – Deep Medi Musik