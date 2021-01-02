Beatscape 02/01/2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – TYCHO – Weather (Nitemoves remix) – Weather (Nitemoves Remix) – Ninja Tune

2 – WEARING SHOES – I Love You – Sweetener EP – Neo Apparatus

3 – KRAAK & SMAAK feat IZO FITZROY – Twilight (Titeknots extended remix) – Twilight – Boogie Angst

4 – Bustin Loose – Home Way Phase – You’re The One EP – Whiskey Disco

5 – Kornel Kovacs – Zero Feel – 10 – Studio Barnhus

6 – DIRTYTWO – Ain’t The Way – Found Love EP – Razor n Tape

7 – PAUL PARSONS – Magician (Club mix) – Magician – Tasty Recordings

8 – HP VINCE/ANDY REID/DIVINE (NL) – Hooked On Your Love (original mix) – Hooked On Your Love – Simma Black

9 – DAMIAN LAZARUS – Holy (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs remix) – Holy (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) – Crosstown Rebels

10 – EJECA – Walk You Home – Sunburst – Shall Not Fade

11 – Francesca Lombardo – Spondylus (Anja Schneider Remix) – Spondylus – Sous Music

12 – THOR/MATT THIBIDEAU – Transparent Thoughts (Altitude remix) – Transparent Thoughts – Thule

13 – KLARTRAUM – Manifestation – Manifestation Blueprint 2 – Lucidflow

14 – TRINITY CARBON – Downfall Of The Nemesis – Downfall Of The Nemesis – Art-E-Fax

15 – HAIDER – Levitate – « ce Now, Cry Later` – Aus Music

16 – STEPHANIE NOORDERMEER/ERIK PIJL – The Cunning Folk – The Great Noise EP – Hijacked Detroit

17 – BOB MOSES & ZHU – Desire (Charlotte De Witte remix) – Desire (Charlotte De Witte Remix) – Domino

18 – RESET ROBOT – Opto – Cosmic String – Truesoul

19 – REINIER ZONNEVELD – Diablo – After Incubus – Filth On Acid

20 – ALAN FITZPATRICK/REBUKE – Ultimate Distortion – Ultimate Distortion – We Are The Brave

21 – T99 – Anasthasia (Oliver Deutschmann remix) – Anasthasia Remixes – Arkham Audio

22 – T99 – Anastasia (Dave Clarke Remix) – Anasthasia Remixes – Arkham Audio

23 – ORIGIN8A & PROPA – Friction (original mix) – The Next Chapter (The Album) – Hardcore Energy

24 – REGENT – New World Order – Iron Dreams EP – Planet Rhythm

25 – Running Amuck – STINKAHBELL – STINKAHBELL – Monsters Music

26 – MACHINEDRUM feat TANER?LLE & MONO/POLY – Star (A$AP Ferg remix) – Star (A$AP Ferg Remix) – Ninja Tune

27 – KROMESTAR – Missing – Aftermath – Nebula Music Group

28 – COMMODO – Lobby Theme – Procession – Deep Medi Musik