Beatscape 26/12/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label – –

1 – KELEKETLA! & COLDCUT – Shepherd Song (feat Tony Allen, Nono Nkoane, Thabang Tabane, Gally Ngoveni, Sibusile Xaba, Afla Sackey, Antibalas & Esa – Esa remix) – Keleketla! Remixes – Ahead Of Our Time – –

2 – AFRIQUA – Sup – AFREEKWUH (Explicit) – Soul Clap – –

3 – Mr. G – Birthday Jam – 10.2 – Don‚Äôt Be Affraid – –

4 – TRADE – Quick Fix (dub mix) – Rise – Pogo House – –

15 – Sandpaper EP – LORENZ RHODE – LORENZ RHODE – Dirt Crew – –

26 – ANILOM – Hhhhot Anthem (Devil’s Nest mix) – Hhhhot Anthem/Garage City Anthem – Nervous – –

7 – Gunrose – Bunker – Wet Floor Vol 2 – Boysnoize – –

8 – WAAJEED – Don’t Stop – Acts Of Love Mixtape: Act One – Dirt Tech Reck – –

9 – SUBJOI – Alone – Bias – Lost Palms – –

10 – OLSEN – Radiant Omen – Radiant Omen – All My Thoughts – –

11 – LOGIC1000 – I Won’t Forget – I Won’t Forget – Therapy Music – –

12 – IT’S ON! – Nuthin’ New (original mix) – Nuthin’ New – Deepen Sound – –

13 – LAY-FAR – Mojka In Space – Soulful Encounters Of The 3rd Kind – High Praise – –

14 – R-FT – Untitled 2 – One Way – A friend In Need – –

15 – WALKER & ROYCE – Need2Freek (original mix) – Need2Freek – Dirtybird – –

16 – Matt Jam Lamont & Echleon – Comeback (Oppidan remix) – Gs Dubs (Remixed Vol 1) – GS Dubs – –

17 – JOHN BELTRAN – Highway – Highway EP – Seventh Sign – –

18 – BAUGRUPPE90 – Februar 50 – Kontur EP – Sous Music – –

19 – DJ DANCEALONE – Lamar – I Dance Alone So You Don’t Have To – Future-Everything – –

20 – Tesla 286 & Freestyle Man – Yssabeau (Anja Schneider Remix) – Time Dilation EP – MMF Records – –

21 – MELLA DEE – Minimal Loopy Pumper – Mexicanas – Warehouse Music – –

22 – CHANCE MCDERMOTT – Whip – Living My Best Life EP – UKR Special Series – –

23 – Manuel-M – Ghetto Robot – All Stars 2021 – Tronic – –

24 – DRUNKEN KONG – Reset – Reset EP – Tronic – –

25 – ETERNAL CHASE – Forgotten Thoughts – Grinding EP – Planet Rhythm – –

26 – MAKAJA GONZALES – Dirty Cash (Israel Toledo’s Love It Or Leave It remix) – Dirty Cash EP – Naked Lunch – –

27 – INTROVERSION – Night Terrors – REM – Arts – –

28 – ONYVAA/MATTIA TRANI – Climax – Climax EP – Pushmaster Discs – –

29 – ACID CHILD – Uberbrau 3 – Uberbrau EP – Acidworx – –

30 – THE GHOST THAT WALKS – Never Go Back – Back To The Basement – New Flesh – –

31 – Clap! Clap! – Rising Fire (feat Kety Fusco – Montoya remix) – Black Acre: A Year Under – Black Acre – –

32 – PACO PUNK – Nothing In It – Never Forget Vol 1 – Mad Star – –