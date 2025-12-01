Publié le par Jonathan

#484 Le Gouffre (01/12/25)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une #sélection2025 consacrée à l’#electrodub !  Vous pourrez écouter entre autre : Radio Byzance Tetra Hydro K, Swanga feat. Bandikoot In Dub, Ganama , RAKOON, et bien d’autres encore ….!

Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

Alizé > Bleu Soleil
Soleil Bleu EP (2025) /

Silence > Awoga Feat. Dubanko
Dream (2025) /

Tes Yeux > Sumac Dub Feat. 130/Fleur
Lyrae (2025) /

Tombaca > An Dannsa Dub Feat. josie Duncan
Through The Storm (2025) /

Purple > Full Dub
Deux (2025) /

Osiris > Roots Zombie
Showdown & No More (2025) /

Triggers > Ishiban
A Poem To Silence (2025) /

Under > Ondubground Feat. Jael
Higumo (2025) /

Requiem > Rabajåh
Kosmologi EP (2025) /

Into Lightspeed > Le Long
Expansion EP (2025) /

T.O.U.R.S > Radio Byzance Feat. Lamann & Bisou
Just Cross The River (2025) /

Le Champ Des Flûtes > Tetra Hydro K
(Zin)² (2025) /

Fusion > Dubanko & Woody Vibes
Crête Et Moustache (2025) /

Le Gouffre > Swanga Feat. Bandikoot In Dub
The Eyes Of The Doue (2025) /

Between To Worlds > WasDub
Levitation (2025) /

Money > Ganama
Le Cube EP (2025) /

End Of The Begining > Claudien
(Single) (2025) /

Scratchy > Rakoon
Serendipity (2025) /

Let It Glow > Omega Nebula
(Single) (2025) /

Arambys > Panda Dub Meets Adi Shankara
Essaouira EP (2025) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur la façon dont les données de vos commentaires sont traitées.