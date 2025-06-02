Publié le par Jonathan

#465 Abu Bap (02/06/25)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission 100% fresh tunes consacrée à l’#electrodub. Vous pourrez écouter entre autres MAHOM (Flower Coast), ONDUBGROUND (ODG PROD), FULL DUB (ODG PROD), AWOGA (ODG PROD), Dubanko & WOODY VIBES feat. ASHKABAD (ODG PROD), Tetra Hydro K feat. JAEL. (Baco Music), Claudien (Eight8Raw), Panda Dub meets Adi Shankara (Dubatriation), et bien d’autres encore … 

Pleins de bon sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

Petit Nuage > Mahom
Rainbow Machine (2025) /

Confluence > Bleu Soleil & Cléo
(Single) (2025) /

Slowly > Swanga Feat. Mydoria
(Single) (2025) /

Slow Down > Winston Dub Project Feat. Ob.dub
Wanderer (2025) /

Faiding > Cezz (Le Faune Stepper Remix)
(Single) (2025) /

Summit > Ondubground
Higumo (2025) /

Pajarillo > Roots Zombie Feat. Nova Sauvageonne
Showdown & No More (2025) /

White Hole > Le Long
Expansion EP (2025) /

Popcorn Caramel > Full Dub
Deux (2025) /

Insomnia > Awoga
Dream (2025) /

Wolf > Dubanko & Woody Vibes Feat. Ashkabad
Crête Et Moustache (2025) /

Abu Bap > Tetra Hydro K Feat. Jael
(Single) (2025) /

Deflagration > Soundboy Dead
Deflagration EP (2025) /

Abstract Thing > Wasdub
Levitation (2025) /

Drakness Symphony > Mat Sound
(Single) (2025) /

The Sin > Claudien
(Single) (2025) /

Perséides > Sumac Dub
Lyrae (2025) /

Solasta > An Dannsa Dub Feat. Ross Ainslie & Horseman
Through The Storm (2025) /

Midsommar > Rabajåh
(Single) (2025) /

Sigura > Panda Dub Meets Adi Shankara
Essaouira EP (2025) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur la façon dont les données de vos commentaires sont traitées.