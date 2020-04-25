Publié le par Aymeric

Beatscape 25/04/2020

# Artist Track Album/EP Label
1 Local F Hot 4 U Funky Junction Pogo House
2 Crackazat Boom Beat Tape Omena
3 SOELA Genuine Silk Genuine Silk Dial
4 NICK J SMITH You Make Me Feel You Make Me Feel Clandestino
5 Taos La Maison De Jacques Baie De Room, Vol. 2 Pont Neuf
6 NENOR Carefree Carefree EP Quintessentials
7 Róisín Murphy Murphy’s Law (Crooked Cowbelly 1) Murphy’s Law (Crooked Mixes) Skint
8 Ross Couch The Only Answer The Only Answer Body Rhythm
9 MOTHERS FAVOURITE CHILD feat TANYA TIET Reflections Of A Disco Ball (Joey Negro Life Affirming dub) Reflections Of A Disco Ball (Joey Negro remixes) Z Records
10 Matthias Heilbronn Can’t Hide (Matty’s Out From Hiding mix) Peppermint Jam Allstars 5 Peppermint Jam
11 MOSCOMAN feat TELEMAN What Do We Care (feat Teleman And Gerd Janson – Gerd Janson remix) What Do We Care Moshi Moshi
12 TRAK ONE ….Motion ….Motion Ozone Recordings
13 Maurice Fulton/Peggy Gou Jigoo Earth EP Gudu
14 JARRADCLEOFE Gimme X3 Play Your Cards Right EP Bunkaball
15 ADELPHI MUSIC FACTORY Uprising Uprising (I Can’t Wait) Beat Factory
16 KREWCIAL Joy Joy Robsoul
17 BUTCH/C VOGT Desire Desire Running Back
18 Pablo Bolivar Kuiu (Agatha Pher Remix) Kuiu / Infinite Rainbows Remixes Seven Villas
19 Ian O’Donovan Stratus Still Waters When We Dip XYZ
21 VRIL Scalar Bad Manners 4 Bad Manners
21 JOHN TEJADA Moving 909s Moving 909s Palette

