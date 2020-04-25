Beatscape 25/04/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|Local F
|Hot 4 U
|Funky Junction
|Pogo House
|2
|Crackazat
|Boom
|Beat Tape
|Omena
|3
|SOELA
|Genuine Silk
|Genuine Silk
|Dial
|4
|NICK J SMITH
|You Make Me Feel
|You Make Me Feel
|Clandestino
|5
|Taos
|La Maison De Jacques
|Baie De Room, Vol. 2
|Pont Neuf
|6
|NENOR
|Carefree
|Carefree EP
|Quintessentials
|7
|Róisín Murphy
|Murphy’s Law (Crooked Cowbelly 1)
|Murphy’s Law (Crooked Mixes)
|Skint
|8
|Ross Couch
|The Only Answer
|The Only Answer
|Body Rhythm
|9
|MOTHERS FAVOURITE CHILD feat TANYA TIET
|Reflections Of A Disco Ball (Joey Negro Life Affirming dub)
|Reflections Of A Disco Ball (Joey Negro remixes)
|Z Records
|10
|Matthias Heilbronn
|Can’t Hide (Matty’s Out From Hiding mix)
|Peppermint Jam Allstars 5
|Peppermint Jam
|11
|MOSCOMAN feat TELEMAN
|What Do We Care (feat Teleman And Gerd Janson – Gerd Janson remix)
|What Do We Care
|Moshi Moshi
|12
|TRAK ONE
|….Motion
|….Motion
|Ozone Recordings
|13
|Maurice Fulton/Peggy Gou
|Jigoo
|Earth EP
|Gudu
|14
|JARRADCLEOFE
|Gimme X3
|Play Your Cards Right EP
|Bunkaball
|15
|ADELPHI MUSIC FACTORY
|Uprising
|Uprising (I Can’t Wait)
|Beat Factory
|16
|KREWCIAL
|Joy
|Joy
|Robsoul
|17
|BUTCH/C VOGT
|Desire
|Desire
|Running Back
|18
|Pablo Bolivar
|Kuiu (Agatha Pher Remix)
|Kuiu / Infinite Rainbows Remixes
|Seven Villas
|19
|Ian O’Donovan
|Stratus
|Still Waters
|When We Dip XYZ
|21
|VRIL
|Scalar
|Bad Manners 4
|Bad Manners
|21
|JOHN TEJADA
|Moving 909s
|Moving 909s
|Palette