Le Musée des Oubliés-22-11-2025

Rock Around The Clock > Bill Haley & His Comets

1954/1967 other years /

There Goes Another Lovesong > Outlaws

1975 /

Stormey Seas > Meteors

1982 /

Time Of The Season > Zombies

1969 /

A Girl Named Johnny > Waterboys

1984 /

A Boy Named Sue > Johnny Cash

1969 /

How Can We Hang On To A Dream > Nice

1969 /

What Time Is Love > KLF

1991 /

Woodstock > Crosby, Stills Nash & Young

1971 /

Baby Don't Go > Sonny & Cher

1965 /

Silver Star > Four Seasons

1976 /

Robin's Return > Nevil Dickie

1969 /

All Day And All Of The Night > Stranglers

1986 /

Celluloid Heroes > Kinks

1974 /

Born To Be Wild > Steppenwolf

1968 /

It Hurts Too Much > Eric Carmen

1975 /