Le Musée des Oubliés-22-11-2025

Playlist :

Rock Around The Clock > Bill Haley & His Comets
1954/1967 other years /

There Goes Another Lovesong > Outlaws
1975 /

Stormey Seas > Meteors
1982 /

Time Of The Season > Zombies
1969 /

A Girl Named Johnny > Waterboys
1984 /

A Boy Named Sue > Johnny Cash
1969 /

How Can We Hang On To A Dream > Nice
1969 /

What Time Is Love > KLF
1991 /

Woodstock > Crosby, Stills Nash & Young
1971 /

Baby Don't Go > Sonny & Cher
1965 /

Silver Star > Four Seasons
1976 /

Robin's Return > Nevil Dickie
1969 /

All Day And All Of The Night > Stranglers
1986 /

Celluloid Heroes > Kinks
1974 /

Born To Be Wild > Steppenwolf
1968 /

It Hurts Too Much > Eric Carmen
1975 /

