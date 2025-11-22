Le Musée des Oubliés-22-11-2025

Playlist :
Rock Around The Clock > Bill Haley & His Comets
1954/1967 other years /
There Goes Another Lovesong > Outlaws
1975 /
Stormey Seas > Meteors
1982 /
Time Of The Season > Zombies
1969 /
A Girl Named Johnny > Waterboys
1984 /
A Boy Named Sue > Johnny Cash
1969 /
How Can We Hang On To A Dream > Nice
1969 /
What Time Is Love > KLF
1991 /
Woodstock > Crosby, Stills Nash & Young
1971 /
Baby Don't Go > Sonny & Cher
1965 /
Silver Star > Four Seasons
1976 /
Robin's Return > Nevil Dickie
1969 /
All Day And All Of The Night > Stranglers
1986 /
Celluloid Heroes > Kinks
1974 /
Born To Be Wild > Steppenwolf
1968 /
It Hurts Too Much > Eric Carmen
1975 /