Publié le par Coinx

#171 Special Thylacine (Roads…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik les productions de l’angevin Thylacine qui viens de sortir un nouvel album « Roads vol 3» seront le fil rouge du mix.

Playlist :

ǃNamiǂNûs > Thylacine
Roads vol 3 /

Kolman > Thylacine
Roads vol 3 /

Murga > Thylacine
Roads vol 1 /

Alda > Thylacine
Roads vol 2 /

Eysturoy feat Eivør > Thylacine
Roads vol 2 /

Discussion with a Giant > Thylacine
Roads vol 3 /

Sal y Tierra > Thylacine
Roads vol 1 /

Stormur > Thylacine
Roads vol 2 /

Goodnight > Thylacine
Roads vol 3 /

Nawa feat Ozohere's Himba > Thylacine
Roads vol 3 /

Saksun > Thylacine
Roads vol 2 /

The Road > Thylacine
Roads vol 1 /

Volver > Thylacine
Roads vol 1 /

Shark Island > Thylacine
Roads vol 3 /

Belobezvodnoe > Thylacine
Transsiberian /

Poly > Thylacine
Transsiberian /

Dokido feat Ozohere's Himba > Thylacine
Roads vol 3 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur la façon dont les données de vos commentaires sont traitées.