177 DJ Set Psiko (The Last Mayhem Teaser)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik j’ai invité Psiko pour un DJ set 100% Frenchore pour annoncer la sortie de son dernier album « The Last Mayhem ».
Lien pour vous procurer l’album. via le site du label de Psiko Audiogenic :
https://www.audiogenic.fr/site/music-release-psiko-the-last-mayhem-693.html
Illustration créée à l’aide de l’IA.
Playlist :
Here 2 Skream > Psiko /
Get Konfuzed > Psiko /
Krazy Skreech > Psiko /
MF Bassdrum > Psiko /
Voices Is In My Head (Psiko Remix) > Falling in Reverse /
Ritourn'hell > Psiko & Programers /
Double Kick Drop > Psiko & Sprinky /
Get Loose > Psiko /
Watch Your Bombs > Psiko /
Frenchcore Trooperz > Psiko /
Dancefloor Motherfukkerz > Psiko /
The Last Mayhem > Psiko /
The Dentist (Psiko Remix) > Nout /
666 (Psiko Remix) > Nout /
Not Insane > Psiko /
Bang Bang! > Psiko & Radium /
Party Hard > Sprinky /
Go Fukk Yourself > Psiko /
Lose Kontrol > Psiko /
In Memoris > Psiko & BKRS /
Euphorik BadBoy > Psiko /