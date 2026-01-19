Publié le par Coinx

#177 DJ Set Psiko (The Last Mayhem Teaser)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik j’ai invité Psiko pour un DJ set 100% Frenchore pour annoncer la sortie de son dernier album « The Last Mayhem ».

Lien pour vous procurer l’album. via le site du label de Psiko Audiogenic :
https://www.audiogenic.fr/site/music-release-psiko-the-last-mayhem-693.html

Illustration créée à l’aide de l’IA.

Playlist :

Here 2 Skream > Psiko /

Get Konfuzed > Psiko /

Krazy Skreech > Psiko /

MF Bassdrum > Psiko /

Voices Is In My Head (Psiko Remix) > Falling in Reverse /

Ritourn'hell > Psiko & Programers /

Double Kick Drop > Psiko & Sprinky /

Get Loose > Psiko /

Watch Your Bombs > Psiko /

Frenchcore Trooperz > Psiko /

Dancefloor Motherfukkerz > Psiko /

The Last Mayhem > Psiko /

The Dentist (Psiko Remix) > Nout /

666 (Psiko Remix) > Nout /

Not Insane > Psiko /

Bang Bang! > Psiko & Radium /

Party Hard > Sprinky /

Go Fukk Yourself > Psiko /

Lose Kontrol > Psiko /

In Memoris > Psiko & BKRS /

Euphorik BadBoy > Psiko /

