Beatscape 29.05.2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – LOSCIL – Vespera – Vespera – Kranky

2 – CIAN MOYNAGH – Lately – Strange Love – Penance

3 – JAYDA G – All I Need (DJ-Kicks) – All I Need (DJ-Kicks) – K7

4 – FELIPE GORDON – A Landscape Onomatopeya – A Landscape Onomatopeya – Shall Not Fade

5 – Sunner Soul – Shadows In The Garden – Time Is Gone – Minor Notes Recordings

6 – RIDDIM RESEARCH LAB/KYODAI – Breaking Dub (original mix) – Breaking Dub – Local Talk

7 – CARLO – Despues De Nunca – Supernatural Providers EP – Honey Butter

8 – BRIAN QUE-SOUL – Confusion (& My Mother Say remix) – Confusion – Neo Apparatus

9 – WEST & ZANDER – Rouge – Estela EP – CRCLS

10 – ROSS COUCH – All Night Long – All Night Long – Body Rhythm

11 – FINEST WEAR – Let It Out – A Journey – Nordic Trax

12 – GRIMES – Delete Forever (Channel Tres remix) – Miss Anthropocene – 4AD

13 – KWS – Hold Back The Night (Dave Lee K.O.K. remix) – Network – The Classic Remixes – Network

14 – WAVE PARTICLE SINGULARITY – Theory Of Love – Theories & Fundamentals (Part 1) – Rawax

15 – MYD – Born A Loser (Mad Rey remix) – Born A Loser (Mad Rey Remix) – Ed Banger

16 – FLABAIRE – Sleeve – Sleeve – Pont Neuf

17 – CHRISTOPHE SALIN – Making Other People Happy – It’s Probably Me EP – Salin

18 – CLICK CLICK – Love Affair – Body Buzz – Chiwax

19 – AFFANI – You Don’t (Justin Harris remix) – You Don’t (Remixes) – Music For Freaks

20 – MELLOW MAN – U R So Good To 2 Me (Mellow Man’s Goodie mix) – U R So Good To 2 Me – Peppermint Jam

21 – ELTERNHOUSE – Life Is A Beauty – Alone With You – W&O Street Tracks

22 – SATOSHI FUMI – Telescope (original mix) – Telescopic Moments – RF

23 – PLACID ANGLES – Dakota – Touch The Earth – Figure

24 – M.E.M.O. & MONOLITIO – Eternity – Eternity – Mobilee

25 – RICO CASAZZA/CPSL FEAT WEITH/BOLAM/DETACH – Longhorn (Weith remix) – Higher Form – Dionysian Mysteries

26 – Matthew Herbert – Brand New Love (feat Zilla – Special Request remix) – Hypercolour Patterns Volume 12 – Hypercolour