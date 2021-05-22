Beatscape 22.05.2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – MOIRE – Lost In Pacific – Good Times – Hypercolour

2 – CORSICA ONE – Trying – Trying – Salted

3 – DOMO (ES) – Tomorrow – Tomorrow – Worst Behavior

4 – LEA LISA – Keys Of Life (original Piano mix) – Keys Of Life – Karakul

5 – LSDXOXO – Mutant Exotic – Dedicated 2 Disrespect – XL

6 – Basile De Suresnes – French Toast – French Kiff – Frappe

7 – VIGGO DYST – Weekend Special – Everything Else Is Secondary – Shall Not Fade

8 – WHITESQUARE – Lux Interior – Discreet Moment Thing Pt 1 – Life And Death

9 – M&S/THE GIRL NEXT DOOR – Salsoul Nugget (If You Wanna) (Mighty Mouse remix) – Salsoul Nugget (If You Wanna) [Mighty Mouse Remix] – Tinted

10 – SPLONIE – You Were Tryin – Come Through/You Were Tryin – Of Unsound Mind

11 – Rennie Foster – 252Liphe (DJ Jace’s Warehouse Work mix) – Abstrax V3 – RF

12 – Mark Blair – Tropicana – French Kiff – Frappe

13 – REBECCA & FIONA – Rivers (UNCLE KNOWS remix) – Rivers (UNCLE KNOWS Remix) – Big Romantic Music

14 – GYROFIELD/LATESLEEPER – Rosequartz – Title Card – Inspected

15 – BASIC RHYTHM – Techno – Techno – Planet Mu

16 – CASEY SPILLMAN – Right Order – Up And Away – Constant Sound

17 – FM Live – Tal Como Soy (Tom Trago remix) – Volume Two (Remixes) – DGTL

18 – SPACE DIMENSION CONTROLLER – Upper/Lower – Dispatch477 – Aus Music

19 – S-FILE – Hope Solo – Work It – Uncage

20 – MILES ELLIS – Shapeshifter – Tyrant EP – UKR Special Series

21 – RITZ – Waving At Planes – Godspeed – Piston Recordings

22 – BALTRA – Work (It) Out (extended mix) – Work (It) Out – Local Action

23 – CHRIZJAE – Morning Sun – Trust EP – Patterns

24 – AMY DABBS – Allure (Yazzus’ Seductive remix) – Allure – Lobster Theremin

25 – TRIPLE H – Chords & Coma – Related – The Final Experiment

26 – TRIPLE H – Voltknapper 6 – Related – The Final Experiment

27 – INDIGO VIRUS – This Island Universe – Inner Demons – 36 Hertz Recordings