Beatscape 29.03.2025

Jackson Ryland – Reconsider – Rave Invaders Vol III – Lo Fidelity Music

Frenk Dublin – Time & Space – Time & Space – ARTS

Fluxion, Arovane & Mike Lazarev – Footsteps (Fluxion rework) – Haze – Vibrant Music

Island Hill/Komilev – State Trooper – Voyage EP – Bedrock

Whitesquare – Northwest Passage – Hypnophobia – Visual Distortions

Coflo/Geoffrey Williams – Valentina (original mix) – Valentina – Foliage

TshegoTMM/Pat Lezizmo – Wine & Tears – Life Is Too Short – Atjazz Record Company

Aura Safari – Magic Malbe (Dream House dub) – Island Dreams – Remixes – Hell Yeah

Col Lawton/Sen-Sei – Swing & Sway – Swing & Sway EP – Large Music

FDF – Sway On Me (Sebb Junior extended remix) – Sway On Me – La Vie D’Artiste Music

White Soul Project feat RAN – Nothing To Say (extended mix) – Nothing To Say – Groove Culture

Art Of Tones feat Sulene Fleming – Hoping For Another Chance (extended mix) – Hoping For Another Chance (Extended Mix) – Big Love

A.M. Vibe aka Nail – Powder – ITD002 – In The Dance

Boogietraxx – In This Place (Robbast Journey mix) – Two Hundred And Counting – theBasement Discos

Genius Of Time – Kinetic (feat Matinda) – You Make Me – Aniara Recordings

Jimpster – The Phoenix – The Phoenix EP – Nu Groove

Trikk/MEUTE – Raiva – Raiva – Innervisions

Luca Olivotto – I’m (Not) With You – Let’s Get Deep – Small Great Things

Melodymann – Time To Shine – Disco Flips #1 – Melodymathics

James Curd – Warm Welcome – Warm Welcome – REK’D

ProOne79 – Another – Today’s Mood – Flashmob

Krafty Kuts – Never Gonna Stop – Breakin’ Boundaries Vol 4 – Against The Grain

Mathie D/Hizuo – Play My Enemies – Mathie D Is In The House – In The House

Musicarus – Sway & Bounce (original mix) – Hype Up Garage – Wavforme

Wodda – Dark N Stormy – Limo Trax Green – Limousine Dream