Beatscape 22.03.2025

Yuu Udagawa – Into Rapture – Into Rapture – Cosmocities

Vahagn M./Ycrow – Soul Garage – Soul Garage – Scruniversal

Boomclap/Sabrina Chyld – Come Home – Come Home – Atjazz Record Company

Clavis feat Kuba – Drifting – Drifting – Lossless

Fred Everything – Asolee (Atjazz remix) – Asolee (Atjazz Remix) – Lazy Days

Dan Corco – Gotta Make It – Gotta Make It – theBasement Discos

Sunner Soul – Make Me Feel – Make Me Feel – Vintage Music

Tending Tropic – Terpentine (original mix) – Terpentine EP – Moustache

Hiver – Dreamachine (Gerd Janson extended remix) – Dreamachine – CircoLoco

Calacas – Disco Mirage (extended mix) – Disco Mirage – Super Spicy

Alinka – Set U Free – Moving Bodies – Gudu

GUINNY – Don’t Mess (extended version) – Don’t Mess (Extended Version) – Toy Tonics

CYRK feat Yona Marie – The Heat (extended Club instrumental) – The Heat – Polari

The Hacker – Turborave – Laser & Smoke – Rekids

Slim Shae & DJ Tankard – Electro Freak (Slim Shae Remix) – Crash Landing EP – Brick Sweat

Fabio Me Llaman Soltero – Rough Tech Sound (original mix) – Hotel Erogena Vol II – Party Central

Stevie Cox – Noot Noot – My Lover Cindy EP – Klasse Wrecks

Kepler – Transcend – Solstice – Up The Stuss

Erik Luebs – Pretending – Glimpse Of Reality – Nous’klaer Audio

Not Even Noticed – Whooper – Beneath The Surface – Craigie Knowes

Luca Accardi – Minerals – Minerals EP – Planet Rhythm

Dold – Grainy – Ultraviolet – Mutual Rytm

Agent Orange DJ – Bringing Back (original mix) – TREATMENT vol.02 – Tronic

Daniel Boon – Consciousness (original mix) – TREATMENT vol.02 – Tronic

Luciano Esse – Game Off – Still Moving EP – Beard Man

Gunjack – Good Droids Gone Bad – Mo’ Future EP – Planet Rhythm

Klint – Six Shots – Amorce – Kowboi

Rotate – Grey Type – Lower Hz EP – Well Street

TMSV – Hangplant – Dimensional – Perfect

RICO 909 – B3 Track 13 – Extended Versions – LBD Sounds