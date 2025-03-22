Beatscape 22.03.2025

Yuu Udagawa – Into Rapture – Into Rapture – Cosmocities
Vahagn M./Ycrow – Soul Garage – Soul Garage – Scruniversal
Boomclap/Sabrina Chyld – Come Home – Come Home – Atjazz Record Company
Clavis feat Kuba – Drifting – Drifting – Lossless
Fred Everything – Asolee (Atjazz remix) – Asolee (Atjazz Remix) – Lazy Days
Dan Corco – Gotta Make It – Gotta Make It – theBasement Discos
Sunner Soul – Make Me Feel – Make Me Feel – Vintage Music
Tending Tropic – Terpentine (original mix) – Terpentine EP – Moustache
Hiver – Dreamachine (Gerd Janson extended remix) – Dreamachine – CircoLoco
Calacas – Disco Mirage (extended mix) – Disco Mirage – Super Spicy
Alinka – Set U Free – Moving Bodies – Gudu
GUINNY – Don’t Mess (extended version) – Don’t Mess (Extended Version) – Toy Tonics
CYRK feat Yona Marie – The Heat (extended Club instrumental) – The Heat – Polari
The Hacker – Turborave – Laser & Smoke – Rekids
Slim Shae & DJ Tankard – Electro Freak (Slim Shae Remix) – Crash Landing EP – Brick Sweat
Fabio Me Llaman Soltero – Rough Tech Sound (original mix) – Hotel Erogena Vol II – Party Central
Stevie Cox – Noot Noot – My Lover Cindy EP – Klasse Wrecks
Kepler – Transcend – Solstice – Up The Stuss
Erik Luebs – Pretending – Glimpse Of Reality – Nous’klaer Audio
Not Even Noticed – Whooper – Beneath The Surface – Craigie Knowes
Luca Accardi – Minerals – Minerals EP – Planet Rhythm
Dold – Grainy – Ultraviolet – Mutual Rytm
Agent Orange DJ – Bringing Back (original mix) – TREATMENT vol.02 – Tronic
Daniel Boon – Consciousness (original mix) – TREATMENT vol.02 – Tronic
Luciano Esse – Game Off – Still Moving EP – Beard Man
Gunjack – Good Droids Gone Bad – Mo’ Future EP – Planet Rhythm
Klint – Six Shots – Amorce – Kowboi
Rotate – Grey Type – Lower Hz EP – Well Street
TMSV – Hangplant – Dimensional – Perfect
RICO 909 – B3 Track 13 – Extended Versions – LBD Sounds