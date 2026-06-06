Beatscape 06.06.2026

|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|Adham Zahran
|Logical Solution
|Love Connection
|Dealt With Records
|Geo Jordan
|Tease
|Revive
|Aus Music
|Brian Jackson, Masters At Work, Kenny Dope & Louie Vega
|Madison Avenue (feat. Raheem DeVaughn)
|Now More Than Ever
|BBE Music
|Wipe The Needle, Venuz Beats
|Wrong Side Of The Story (Original Mix)
|Wrong Side Of The Story EP
|Good Vibrations Music
|Ivan Afro5
|Not Like Us (Original Mix)
|Not Like Us
|Mukua
|Felipe Gordon
|Funky Funghi
|Tezeta
|Shall Not Fade
|Butch
|Official Bump Call
|Official Bump Call
|Rekids
|Emmaculate, DJ Spen
|Turn It Over (Original Mix)
|Turn It Over
|Quantize Recordings
|Mr. G
|That Special Place (G’s Nagoya Underground Dub)
|Nintai
|Phoenix G
|Orlando Voorn
|Hot
|Fluid Files Volume 4
|Fluid Funk Recordings
|Jackman Jones
|Bump N Shake (Concinnity Rugged ‘n ‘Ruff Cut)
|Bump N Shake
|Bob’s Your Uncle Records
|Danny J Lewis
|Like We Used To
|Like We Used To
|Tower Records
|Vincenzo Gerri
|Moody Bounce
|Moody Bounce
|Pogo House Records
|Rodney
|Lovin (Original Mix)
|Lovin
|4th Set Records
|Sonic Soul Orchestra, Kathy Brown, N.W.N.
|Good Inside (N.W.N. Extended Mix)
|Good Inside
|People Watching
|Demarkus Lewis
|Wrinkles
|Wrinkles
|Space Dust
|Ricky Montanari, Discoplex
|Come With Me (Extended Mix)
|House Through Your Body EP
|Big Love Tracks
|Jack Swift
|Come Around
|Searching
|Moxy Muzik
|Discoplex
|In The House Music (Extended Mix)
|In The House Music
|555
|Soulsearcher
|Feelin’ Love (RUZE & Chesster Extended Remix)
|Feelin’ Love (RUZE & Chesster Remix)
|Soulfuric Recordings
|Of Norway
|August Hush (Extended Version)
|August Hush
|Connaisseur Recordings
|Matrefakt
|Raid
|Raid
|Gudu Records
|Luca Lozano
|Eau De Dave
|Da Vinci
|Phonica Records
|Kaval
|Sonic Boom
|Lavawheel
|Sneaker Social Club
|Acid Pauli
|Urwald
|Urwald
|All Is Acid
|CASE
|Destructive Case (Extended)
|Destructive Case
|UTOPIA Worldwide
|Mark Broom
|M-Tallic
|Reality Check
|Blueprint Records
|Maharti
|Tukje Doen
|Clergy Splits [02 – B]
|Clergy