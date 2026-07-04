Beatscape 04.07.2026

|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|Nova Fronteira, Emmaculate
|Everybody Loves The Sunshine (Emmaculate Extended Remix)
|Everybody Loves The Sunshine
|Soul Love
|DJ Spen, Tasha LaRae, Gary Hudgins
|When I Needed You Most (DJ Spen & Gary Hudgins Original Mix)
|When I Needed You Most
|Quantize Recordings
|Dave Anthony, Gemma Williams
|Bring It Back To Love (Original Mix)
|Bring It Back To Love
|Newtown Recordings
|PEZNT, Mr. V, N.W.N.
|The Preacher (N.W.N. Organ Dub)
|The Preacher (N.W.N. Remixes)
|Blacksoul Music
|Nina Lares, Esteban Adame, Allen Craig
|Gypsy Woman (AC’s Jazz Dub)
|Mighty Real Pride 2026
|Moulton Music
|Doug Gomez
|Dance Activator
|BND Theory #1
|Body N’Deep
|Icaro Mana
|My Ways (Extended Mix)
|Come Get It / Free It / My Ways – EP
|Sift Music
|Jeremy Groove
|This Nonsense
|BND Theory #1
|Body N’Deep
|Nathan G
|Heritage (Original Mix)
|Heritage
|Luvbug Recordings
|Jovonn
|Panorama
|Traxx 4 Daze
|Clone Royal Oak
|Fouk
|Moon
|Moon
|Freerange
|Chassé
|Wired To The Drum (Original Mix)
|Dance Company, Vol. 1
|Traxx Underground
|Rupert Harvey
|The Sound Of House Music (Original Mix)
|Moxy Muzik Off Sonar VA 2026
|Moxy Muzik
|Kotti Affair, Yeti’s Passport
|I Really Meant It (Extended Mix)
|I Really Meant It
|Future Disco
|Danny David
|Come Around Hey (Original Mix)
|Limo Trax Yellow
|Limousine Dream
|Lone
|Affinity (Club Four Four Edit)
|Affinity (Versions)
|Greco-Roman
|Dynarec
|Handjob
|Vaporwave I
|Clone Records
|Extrawelt
|Between Two Days
|Between Two Days
|Turbo Recordings
|Tom Bioly
|gleam
|gleam
|Permanent Vacation
|Mount Kimbie
|Monroe
|Monroe
|Warp Records
|Sam Goku
|Lilies Under the Moonlight
|Interrelation
|Rhythm Section International
|Steve Rachmad
|6 Physical Manifestation
|3-6-09
|Dekmantel
|Black Rave Culture
|Herengracht
|Herengracht
|Black Rave Culture
|AceMo
|All Style
|All Style
|AceMo
|Truncate
|Detroit Bootleg
|Mod Jack
|Truncate
|Robert Hood
|Red Passion I – A1
|Red Passion I – A1
|M Plant
|Cleric
|Redacted
|Clergy Splits [03 – A]
|Clergy
|Herton
|Helsinki (Vinicius Honorio Rework)
|404 Love Not Found
|Arkham Audio
|Pye Corner Audio
|Analogue Dreams (feat. Andy Bell)
|More Songs About the Sun
|Sonic Cathedral