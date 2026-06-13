Beatscape 13.06.2026

|ARTIST
|TRACK
|ALBUM/EP
|LABEL
|Boards of Canada
|Father And Son
|Inferno
|Warp Records
|Geo Jordan
|Busy Mind
|Revive
|AUS MUSIC
|DJ Seinfeld
|U Can’t Come Home (feat. TS Graye)
|If This Is It
|NINJA TUNE
|STATE OFFF
|Alarma
|Alarma
|TraTraTrax
|David Walters & Onipa
|No Commando
|Off the Grid
|REAL WORLD RECORDS
|Hercules & Love Affair & Hips & Lips
|Crossed Lines (Mr. Fingers Acid Mix)
|Someone Else Is Calling Remixes
|Stratasonic
|Don Laka
|I Wanna Be Myself (Gerd Janson Edit)
|Stages / I Wanna Be Myself
|Running Back
|musclecars
|Water (feat. New Past) [Mark Francis Remix]
|Sugar Honey Iced Tea! Double Honey Pack 2 (Remixes from Mark Francis & AmFlow)
|BBE Music
|Intr0beatz
|Auf Wiedersehen
|It’s Been Good
|SlothBoogie
|Terrence Parker
|Praise Melody Break
|The Melodies EP
|Rawax
|Nightmares On Wax & Marlon Lopez
|Cancel Dat!
|Patang
|20/20 Vision Recordings
|Johnny Deep
|Orions Gate
|Orions Gate
|Acker Dub
|BAILE & NUAGE
|TSP
|Back 2 Earth
|Shall Not Fade
|DJ Kaos
|Lessons In Love (feat. Erlend Øye) [Vocal Version]
|Lessons In Love (feat. Erlend Øye) [Vocal Version]
|Jolly Jams
|not even noticed
|New Life
|Space Beyond Noise
|Tartelet Records
|Reptant
|Future Proof
|Ballet Robotique
|Kalahari Oyster Cult
|Marcel Dettmann
|Magnet
|25 Years Cocoon Recordings – Volume Two
|Cocoon Recordings
|INVT
|SOUTH FLORIDA EUFORIA
|8 AM Swim
|INVT
|Overmono
|Lockup
|Pure Devotion
|XL Recordings
|Krystal Klear
|New Gen Tech Tool
|25 Years Cocoon Recordings – Volume Two
|Cocoon Recordings
|Baauer
|Better
|U
|LUCKYME®
|Orlando Voorn
|Detroit Is The Name (DJ Godfather Remix)
|Detroit Is The Name
|Databass Records
|Dopplereffekt
|Collapse of Simultaneity
|Metasymmetry
|Tresor Records
|Jensen Interceptor
|Solar Opposites
|I Want to Shift Gears for a Minute
|A7A
|Robert Hood
|The Metronome (B)
|The Metronome (B)
|M-Plant
|Ellen Allien
|Riot
|New Life
|BPitch
|Shed
|Password (Trance Mix)
|Rave Echoes
|Dekmantel
|Tatyana Jane
|Good Morning
|Discordia
|Ed Banger Records
|Roll Deep
|B.U.N
|B.U.N
|FABRICLIVE.
|Beatrice M.
|Ocean
|Sinking
|Tectonic
|Kryptic Minds
|Stepping Stone (2026 Remaster)
|One of Us (2026 Remaster)
|Osiris Music UK