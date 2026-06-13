Beatscape 13.06.2026

ARTIST TRACK ALBUM/EP LABEL

Boards of Canada Father And Son Inferno Warp Records

Geo Jordan Busy Mind Revive AUS MUSIC

DJ Seinfeld U Can’t Come Home (feat. TS Graye) If This Is It NINJA TUNE

STATE OFFF Alarma Alarma TraTraTrax

David Walters & Onipa No Commando Off the Grid REAL WORLD RECORDS

Hercules & Love Affair & Hips & Lips Crossed Lines (Mr. Fingers Acid Mix) Someone Else Is Calling Remixes Stratasonic

Don Laka I Wanna Be Myself (Gerd Janson Edit) Stages / I Wanna Be Myself Running Back

musclecars Water (feat. New Past) [Mark Francis Remix] Sugar Honey Iced Tea! Double Honey Pack 2 (Remixes from Mark Francis & AmFlow) BBE Music

Intr0beatz Auf Wiedersehen It’s Been Good SlothBoogie

Terrence Parker Praise Melody Break The Melodies EP Rawax

Nightmares On Wax & Marlon Lopez Cancel Dat! Patang 20/20 Vision Recordings

Johnny Deep Orions Gate Orions Gate Acker Dub

BAILE & NUAGE TSP Back 2 Earth Shall Not Fade

DJ Kaos Lessons In Love (feat. Erlend Øye) [Vocal Version] Lessons In Love (feat. Erlend Øye) [Vocal Version] Jolly Jams

not even noticed New Life Space Beyond Noise Tartelet Records

Reptant Future Proof Ballet Robotique Kalahari Oyster Cult

Marcel Dettmann Magnet 25 Years Cocoon Recordings – Volume Two Cocoon Recordings

INVT SOUTH FLORIDA EUFORIA 8 AM Swim INVT

Overmono Lockup Pure Devotion XL Recordings

Krystal Klear New Gen Tech Tool 25 Years Cocoon Recordings – Volume Two Cocoon Recordings

Baauer Better U LUCKYME®

Orlando Voorn Detroit Is The Name (DJ Godfather Remix) Detroit Is The Name Databass Records

Dopplereffekt Collapse of Simultaneity Metasymmetry Tresor Records

Jensen Interceptor Solar Opposites I Want to Shift Gears for a Minute A7A

Robert Hood The Metronome (B) The Metronome (B) M-Plant

Ellen Allien Riot New Life BPitch

Shed Password (Trance Mix) Rave Echoes Dekmantel

Tatyana Jane Good Morning Discordia Ed Banger Records

Roll Deep B.U.N B.U.N FABRICLIVE.

Beatrice M. Ocean Sinking Tectonic