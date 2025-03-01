Beatscape 03.01.2025

Marcel Dettmann – Fear Of Programming (JASSS remix) – Fear Of Programming Remixes – Dekmantel

Frigid Armadillo/Sun-El Musician – Sunshine (extended mix) – Sunshine – Defected

Bauen – Here Comes – Who Knows EP – DOBRO

J.B. Boogie – Missing Time – Disco Cutz – SpinCat Music

Jullian Gomes – 1000 Memories (Yoruba Soul mix feat Sio) – Modifiers (Explicit Osunlade Edition) – Atjazz Record Company

Automat – I Was Never Here (A08 remix) – Heat Remixes – Compost

Alma Negra – The Vibe – La Plage EP – Delusions Of Grandeur

Di Saronno – Italo Boutique – D’EAUPE Presents Various Artists Vol 2 – D’Eaupe

Jo Paciello feat Sebb Junior – La Musique (vocal mix) – La Musique – La Vie D’Artiste Music

Tom Bug/Grooveline – Flush – Dizzy EP – REK’D

Valerio Vaudano – Lose My Mind – Lose My Mind – 803 Crystal Grooves Collective Cuts

Joe Goddard/Fiorious – Loverboy (Benjamin Frohlich remix) – Loverboy Remixes – Permanent Vacation

Liquid – Time To Get Up (original mix) – Time To Get Up – XL

Tesfa Williams – Brighter Life – Beyond Today – Heist Recordings

YASS feat Michelle Weeks – Hallelujah (extended mix) – Hallelujah (Extended Mix) – Big Love

Ben Westbeech/RAHH – Times Are Changing – Times Are Changing – Glitterbox Recordings

Aric – I Love Your Love (Gerd Janson remix) – I Love Your Love – Running Back

DJ Romain – Release My Body – The Lost D.A.T.S. Part 2 – Unreleased House Music 1997 – Hard Times

Kerri Chandler – Mommy What’s A Record (original mix) – Downtown EP – Kerri Chandler

Hannah Wants/ARA – Hold Me (extended mix) – Hold Me – Defected

Sikora/Drea Perlon – Ce N’est Pas La Realite (Peter F Spiess Funk edit) – Ce N’est Pas La Realite (Remixes) – Harthouse

Mutual Attraction & Private Press – B1 003 – Ziemia 003 – Ziemia

Abacus – Take A Trip (feat Keitajuma) – Analog Stories, Vol 3 – Phonogramme

Hardfloor – Squarewave Symphony – Still Lost In The Silverbox – Hardfloor

Altone – Self Replication (original mix) – Wonderscape Numinous – Primary Colours