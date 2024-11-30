Beatscape 20.11.2024

Flabaire – Life Flow (original mix) – Hidden Funk – Bass Culture
Fred P – Indescribable Essence – Singular Point Of Focus – Syncrophone
Soul of Hex – Into The Night – Constellation EP – Delusions Of Grandeur
Marc Cotterell – Come On Down (extended mix) – Feel The Groove – Groove Culture
Michel Ange – Who Got The Funk (original mix) – Made In France – theBasement Discos
Majuscule – Rainy Day (original mix) – Made In France – theBasement Discos
Philippa – Darlin’ (original mix) – Blue Skies (Fouk Remix) – Lazy Days
Kerri Chandler/Nae (SA) – Caged Bird (full vocal mix) – Caged Bird – Kaoz Theory
Deetron – Starblazer (Marco Lys extended remix) – Starblazer (Marco Lys Remix) – Defected
Benjamin Frohlich – Changing Energy (Soos’ Blue Zone mix) – The Love Dilemma Remixes, Vol 1 – Permanent Vacation
Kolter – I Can Fix – Red Alert – Hot Creations
Kingpin Cartel – You Are – Long Dark Soul Of The Night EP – Rekids
Noha – Liquid Thoughts – Liquid Thoughts & Surrender – Berg Audio
Lost Trax – 5th Comb Sweep – Skin Walker – Delsin
AFFKT – Krat – The Pursuit Special EP – Pets Recordings
LutchamaK – Morne Rouge – Lunar Ascending – Brique Rouge
Christopher Ledger – NRG (original mix) – NRG – Hidden Folder
Escape Artist – Ascension – Far Away Places – Craigie Knowes
NKLV – Inbetween – Inbetween – Running Back
Q-Bass – Dancin’ People (E-Type remix) – Raved In The 90’s The Album, Vol 2 – Suburban Base Recordings
Nexus 21 – Sycologic P.S.P – Mind Machines – Network
Exzakt & BFX – Nasty Girl – Nasty Girl – Monotone
Jerome Hill – All My Friends – Looming Large EP – Don’t
Ackermann – Helicopter Sounds – Helicopter Sounds (Explicit) – Hotflush Recordings
VNTM – The Spiral – The Spiral – ARTS
Dynamic Forces – The Invisible Journey – Pleistocene Future 7 – Pleistocene Future
Dimitar Georgiev – Razor Hill – Deep Cut EP – Flash Recordings
Akkaelle – Planet P – Acid Machines Vol 2 – Zodiak Commune
Federico Gandin – The Hideout – Storm EP – Planet Rhythm
Batenko – Klub Karantine – End For End – Tripalium Corp