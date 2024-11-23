Beatscape 23.11.2024

Random Factor – Silencer – Silencer – 20/20 Vision Recordings
Future Bubblers & T L K – Legs – Future Bubblers 8.0 – Brownswood Recordings
Carlos Nilmmns – Just Another Day – [QR]D.320.MFS.24 – COD3 QR
S-Pazz – Passing Times – Tales Of Dancing Waters – Pont Neuf
Jasper James – Factor 50 – NY Fuzz – Chiwax
Garry Todd feat Mike Dunn – Bring Me Down (2024 version) – Bring Me Down – Four Thirty Two
Pinto (NYC) & Kola – Party People – La Decima Compilation, Pt. 1 – Refuge Recordings
Kreggo – Pheeroan – IHDW004 – Devil’s Work
Nathan Fake – Positive Education – Positive Education – Cambria Instruments
Helena Hauff – Multiplying My Absurdities – Multiply Your Absurdities – Tresor
David Duriez – Tribe Of The Waves (Steve Sibra remix) – Tribe Of The Waves (2024 Redux) – Brique Rouge
Maze DJ – Third Hour – Morning Magic – Permanent Vacation
Alex Banks – Forwards – In The Shadows – Mesh
Loxodrome – Fornax A – Drop Out EP – Cyphon Recordings
Later Version – Collage Identity – Create All Next – Tartelet
Dee Sub – Save My Soul (Haze’n’Fader remix) – Kniteforce & Remix Records Presents « The Remix’s » Part 22 – Kniteforce
Inigo Kennedy – Komorebi – Number Crunching – Asymmetric
Escaflowne – Byrd Brain – Byrd Brain – Substandard Deviations
Uncertain – Feel – Praise – RSPX
UFO95 – Substractive Synthesis – A Brutalist Dystopian Society – MORD
Shed – TLSQ – Applications – Ilian Tape
TENEBRE – Paraffin – Basic Shapes – YUKU
Juana Valeria – *tension Intensifies* – Undercurrents, Vol 3 – 3024
Argo – Shakedown – Shakedown – DUPLOC
Cultrow – Switch – Inner – Fuselab
Rotate – Bounty Killa – Open – Incurzion Audio
Dr. Shemp – Champion Sound – Take Me Higher – Time Is Now
MSDOS – Tinnitus – Fire To The Dome – Amen Brother
Rozet – Eat – Eat (Explicit) – Young Art
Clipz/Sherelle – Meet Me At The Temple – Meet Me At The Temple – Hooversound Recordings
Sun People – Discover – After The End EP – Defrostatica
Chiara Noriko & Qemist – I Am (Qemist remix) – I Am Remixes – Moveltraxx
Veak – Babylon – Dimensions EP – Dubplate Supplier
Seba – Fake – Oni – Spearhead
QZB – Kilowatt – Kilowatt – Critical Music