Beatscape 11.09.2021

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – Appleblim – Opal Moon – Infinite Hieroglyphics – Sneaker Social Club

2 – Nullptr – Mesospheric Cruise – Terminus – Central Processing Unit

3 – Dan Kol – Kalimaa – Unity Ten – Seven Villas

4 – LLYR – Intrusion #509 – Biome – Mesh

5 – Shun – Stands For – Underwater – Division Virtuel

6 – Fear-E – Escape From The Hive – Mechanical Music For Brighter Days – Dark Entries

7 – Lapucci – Density Matrix – Levitated Sensor Detector – Bosconi

8 – Ferdinger – Bygones Be Bygones – Lichtung – Arts

9 – M5 (Gerald Mitchell) – Celestial Highways – Celestial Highways – Rawax

10 – Ackermann – Do It Well – Jack Dat – Uncage

11 – Fear-E – New Cycles – Mechanical Music For Brighter Days – Dark Entries

12 – Translate – Neural Learning – Decodings – SRIE

13 – Ninna V – Conveying The Secrets (Kozi Komatsu remix) – Reckoning EP – Acidworx

14 – Richie Hawtin – Acid King (full Tilt mix) – Acid King – From Our Minds

15 – FJAAK – Blitz – SYS03BLITZ – FJAAK

16 – Ekzander – Proper Bassline – Bassline Highlands – Extra Spicy

17 – Flowdan – Eagle Cry (Marcus Visionary remix) – Guilty As Charged – The Remixes – Bare Selection

18 – The Bug feat Flowdan – Pressure – Pressure – Ninja Tune

19 – Arkham Sound – Cosmic Horror – FKOFd051 – Fatkidonfire

20 – WZ – Floating On Acid – Juicy – Locus Sound

21 – Centauri – Flight Path – For The Heads Compilation Vol 4 – For The Heads

22 – Drew’s Theory – Always There (Ft. Dissenta) – Touch – Version Collective

23 – Ekzander – Spiced Rum – Bassline Highlands – Extra Spicy

24 – Akul – Keep On (Myledo remix) – XTR-EMIX – Extra Spicy

25 – Machinedrum feat Angelica Bess – Only One – Only One – Ninja Tune

26 – Qua Rush – All Night Long – All Night Long – The Dreamers Recordings

27 – DJ SEINFELD – She Loves Me (feat Stella Explorer) – She Loves Me – Ninja Tune

28 – PARK HYE JIN – Let’s Sing Let’s Dance – Whatchu Doin Later (Explicit) – XL

29 – DJ Deeon – Slippery – Won’t Stop – Ghetto Rhythm Composers

30 – Neutron 9000 – Indian Prayer – Lady Burning Sky (Deluxe) – Turbo Recordings