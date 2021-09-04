Beatscape 04.09.2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – Beats Unlimited – Crystaline – Beats Unlimited – Diskotopia

2 – Mike Dehnert – Ghostcity – ALLSPACE EP – Fachwerk

3 – The Magic Track – Bonsai Care – Save The Greenbelt EP – Furious Mandrill

4 – Krust – Antigravity Love (feat Larry Powell – Masters At Work remix – edit) – The Edge Of Everything (Remixed) – Crosstown Rebels

5 – BALTRA – Sunset Jam – Dreaming Of A Disco – Shall Not Fade

6 – RAYKO FEAT ELENA HIKARI – On The River (feat Elena Hikari) – Flying Where You Are – Rare Wiri

7 – Simon Hinter – Helena – Helena EP – Freerange

8 – The Robinson – Mondo (original mix) – Electric City – Monologues

9 – DMX Krew – Spiritual Machine – Peripheral Visions – Byrd Out

10 – Flabaire – Shelter – Perfect Duality Series – Deeppa

11 – Hallex M/Bongi Mvuyana/Atjazz – Day By Day (Atjazz remix) – Day By Day – Foliage

12 – Shur-I-Kan – Shut This Down (feat Anna Stubbs – original mix) – Beats, Strings & Life – Lazy Days

13 – KS French – Yours – Untitled EP – FKR Maison Du Groove

14 – Boyan & Nathan Thomas – Don’t Speak Her Name (Qwestlife remix) – Qwestlife (The Remixes) – Midnight Riot

15 – Somelee – Opus – Opus EP – Tale & Tone

16 – NOCUI – Never Before – Unfold Vol 2 – Atomnation

17 – Move D – Agaga (feat Ambient Al) – House Grooves, Vol 1 (2020 Remaster) – Smile For A While

18 – Ross Couch – Light Up The Night – Light Up The Night – Body Rhythm

19 – Feiertag/Jimpster – Saccharine 374 (Jimpster remix) – Time To Recover Remixes – Sonar Kollektiv

20 – Dubeats & Jesusdapnk – What I Thought – In The Bag: 2up2down – Part 1 – Situationism

21 – Ferdee feat Memzee – Different Strokes (Statix Different dub) – Different Strokes – Dark Entries

22 – Skillz – Noisy Crew (original mix) – Slammers, Vol 1 – Strictly House And Garage

23 – Lyric – Praise Up – Not Enough / Praise Up – M Plant

24 – Rod Baksteen – That Gets My Heart Pumping (David Duriez remix) – That Gets My Heart Pumping (2021 Remix) – Brique Rouge

25 – Appleblim – Fallen – Infinite Hieroglyphics – Sneaker Social Club

26 – Krust – Deep Fields Of Liars (DJ Nature remix) – The Edge Of Everything (Remixed) – Crosstown Rebels