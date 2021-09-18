Beatscape 18.09.2021

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
1 – Mano Le Tough – Man Of Aran – At The Moment – Pampa
2 – Hemai – Noa Noa (instrumental) – Strange Beauty Instrumental – Tru Thoughts
3 – Joy Orbison – Better (feat Lea Sen) – Still Slipping Vol 1 – XL
4 – SEBASTIEN LEGER – Feel – Feel EP – All Day I Dream
5 – COEO – Voyager – Voyager (Apollo Mix) – Toy Tonics
6 – Manuel Darquart – Keep It Dxy (Don Carlos remix) – Keep It Dxy – Wolf Music Recordings
7 – 30 70 – Tastes Like Freedom (Tornado Wallace Red Face Remix) – Tastes Like Freedom Remixed – Rhythm Section International
8 – Soul Wun – Pierro’s Strings – fragments EP – Slothboogie
9 – G Pantelidis – Hey Brother (Jaysedits Full On Mix) – Boogaloo EP – Hot Digits Music
10 – Giorgio Lopez – Plastic Riviera – Prins Thomas Remixes – Internasjonal
11 – JKriv feat Angela Johnson – Not That Serious (extended mix) – Not That Serious – Big Love
12 – BEATCHILD – In My Head – Unselfish Desires – BBE Music
13 – C-Pull & Natalia Kissoon – Loves Goodbyes (Nigel Hayes Remix) – Loves Goodbyes Remixes – Astrolife
14 – Idris Elba/Inner City feat Steffanie Christi’an – No More Looking Back (David Penn extended remix) – No More Looking Back (David Penn Remix) – Defected
15 – Horse Meat Disco feat. Angela Johnson – Dancing into The Stars (Dave Lee Super Soulful Mix) – Dancing Into The Stars – Z Records
16 – M+S/The Guy Next Door – Deeper (Epic Klub) – Deeper – Strictly Rhythm
17 – Kerri Chandler feat Rev F. L. Brown – Prayer (Media mix) – Prayer – Kaoz Theory
18 – Criss Korey – Ride The Wave – The Dreamers – Salted
19 – Dim Kelly – Easy Without – Bad Chlorure – Trybesof
20 – Demarkus Lewis – U Got It (original mix) – U Got It – Ohmelya Music
21 – Laroye – I Want to Thank You (Laroye Remix) – I Want To Thank YOu – Foliage
22 – Sam Ruffillo – Danza Organica (extended version) – Italianissimo EP – Toy Tonics
23 – Adam Nyquist – Second Summer – Second Summer – Salted