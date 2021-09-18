Beatscape 18.09.2021

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – Mano Le Tough – Man Of Aran – At The Moment – Pampa

2 – Hemai – Noa Noa (instrumental) – Strange Beauty Instrumental – Tru Thoughts

3 – Joy Orbison – Better (feat Lea Sen) – Still Slipping Vol 1 – XL

4 – SEBASTIEN LEGER – Feel – Feel EP – All Day I Dream

5 – COEO – Voyager – Voyager (Apollo Mix) – Toy Tonics

6 – Manuel Darquart – Keep It Dxy (Don Carlos remix) – Keep It Dxy – Wolf Music Recordings

7 – 30 70 – Tastes Like Freedom (Tornado Wallace Red Face Remix) – Tastes Like Freedom Remixed – Rhythm Section International

8 – Soul Wun – Pierro’s Strings – fragments EP – Slothboogie

9 – G Pantelidis – Hey Brother (Jaysedits Full On Mix) – Boogaloo EP – Hot Digits Music

10 – Giorgio Lopez – Plastic Riviera – Prins Thomas Remixes – Internasjonal

11 – JKriv feat Angela Johnson – Not That Serious (extended mix) – Not That Serious – Big Love

12 – BEATCHILD – In My Head – Unselfish Desires – BBE Music

13 – C-Pull & Natalia Kissoon – Loves Goodbyes (Nigel Hayes Remix) – Loves Goodbyes Remixes – Astrolife

14 – Idris Elba/Inner City feat Steffanie Christi’an – No More Looking Back (David Penn extended remix) – No More Looking Back (David Penn Remix) – Defected

15 – Horse Meat Disco feat. Angela Johnson – Dancing into The Stars (Dave Lee Super Soulful Mix) – Dancing Into The Stars – Z Records

16 – M+S/The Guy Next Door – Deeper (Epic Klub) – Deeper – Strictly Rhythm

17 – Kerri Chandler feat Rev F. L. Brown – Prayer (Media mix) – Prayer – Kaoz Theory

18 – Criss Korey – Ride The Wave – The Dreamers – Salted

19 – Dim Kelly – Easy Without – Bad Chlorure – Trybesof

20 – Demarkus Lewis – U Got It (original mix) – U Got It – Ohmelya Music

21 – Laroye – I Want to Thank You (Laroye Remix) – I Want To Thank YOu – Foliage

22 – Sam Ruffillo – Danza Organica (extended version) – Italianissimo EP – Toy Tonics

23 – Adam Nyquist – Second Summer – Second Summer – Salted