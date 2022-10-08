Beatscape 08.10.2022

Tom Esselle – Wayne’s Lament – Praise Bes EP – Wolf Music Recordings

Mr. V – Jus Dance (Dennis Quin extended remix) – House Masters: Mr. V Sampler – Defected

D*Sol feat Novakane Omega – Deny (D*Sol’s vocal mix) – Deny – Yoruba

Roy G. Hemmings – You Got Everything To Make Me Happy (original mix) – You Got Everything To Make Me Happy – Quantize Recordings

Le Croque/Carla Prather – Love Yourself (Moplen Disco 3000 remix) – Love Yourself – Peppermint Jam

Jean Aubergine – Disco Numberwang (Jean’s extended Numberwang) – Disco Numberwang – Z Records

David Morales/Elle Cato – Holding Me Touching Me (extended mix) – Holding Me Touching Me – Glitterbox Recordings

BLAZE/UDAUFL – We Are One (Blaze Shrine Horn mix) – We Are One (Remix) – King Street Sounds

The Pride feat Byron Stingily/Jasper Street Co./Norma Jean – Paradise (DJ Spen & Karizma mix) – Paradise – Nervous

Alkalino – Gives You Power – Gives You Power – Audaz

Matt Prehn – Back 2 Paris (Sebb Junior remix) – Back 2 Paris – Large Music

Makam – You Might Lose It (Kerri Chandler Kaoz 62.3 Again mix) – You Might Lose It (Kerri Chandler Remixes) – White

Stratford Toney – Oh Yes! (original mix) – Oh Yes! – Pogo House

Interesnye Oschuscheniya – Tvoi Deystviya – Revnost – Minor Notes Recordings

Markus – Sleepless Moon (Queniv remix) – Somewhere Summer ’22 Compilation – Something Happening Somewhere

Diego Infanzon – Never Grow Old (original mix) – Never Grow Old / F__ That! – Tronic

John Ov3rblast – Atria – Gaia – Spaceal Orbeats

Sven Vath – Metal Master – Spectrum – Metal Master – Spectrum – Cocoon Recordings

Lorely Mur – Paradox Psychosis (Jenouise remix) – Tandem 004 – Born In Mexico

PWCCA – Unreal Element – Unnatural Register EP – Warm Up

Regis – Beyond The Reach Of Time (Shed remix) – EPM20/RMXS – ePM Music

Marco Bruno – Kinetics – Dualism – Truncate

Oscar Escapa – Berlin Feeling – Berlin Feeling EP – Planet Rhythm

Boys Noize/Skream – Trip (extended mix) – Trip (Extended Mix) – Boysnoize

Narciss – ADHDisco – Return Of The Golden Funk – Eurodance Inc

Shanti Celeste – Cutie – Cutie – Hessle Audio

fleet.dreams – Temperamental – Temperamental – Hot Haus Recs

Deborah Aime La Bagarre – Daily Routine (Asquith remix) – Daily Routine – Shall Not Fade