Beatscape 15.10.2022

SOFATALK – Million Toes (feat Veezo) – Million Toes EP – Boogie Cafe

OPOLOPO/ROLAND CLARK – Salvation (4 am mix) – Salvation (Remixes) – Tinted

Will Simpson – A New Day W Intro – A New Day – Motor City Electro Company

Jose Vilches – To Fly – Puzzle EP – Bob’s Your Uncle

Gaoule Mizik – A Ka Titine (Dam Swindle remix) – Keep On Swindling Pt 2 – Heist Recordings

The Journey Men/Aleysha Lei – Roller Coaster (original mix) – Roller Coaster – Mirror Ball Recordings

Lunare Project & Eric Kupper – Always Summer (feat Elisa Rosselli) – Summer Is – Irma Dancefloor

8 Bit Society/Jaki Graham/Micky More & Andy Tee – Say It (Micky More & Andy Tee vocal mix) – Say It – Foliage

Ebar – Work For Love (Trevor Gordon remix) – Work For Love – Piston Recordings

Jame Starck/Swanky/Alfreda Gerald – Good To Me (original mix) – Good To Me – Simma Black

Marc Brauner & David Silver – Gioia – Back To Basics – GLBDOM

Jamaimoi – Only For Shy Girls – Happy House Vol 5 – Happiness Therapy

Abstract Division – Nightfall – Midnight Ensemble LP – Dynamic Reflection

Melawati/Maceo Plex/AVNU (UK) – Slow Pulse (Maceo Plex & AVNU remix) – Slow Pulse – Ellum

Shan – Volume Up – Warehouse Vol 1 – Running Back

Rob Threezy – Destination Unknown – Visions Of Paradise – Dron3 Recordings

Roaming Men – Detras – Astra Beta – Modularz

Mode_1 – Unheard – Reactor – Knotweed

Pablo Wesler – The Soil Of A Man’s Heart Is Stonier (Lakej remix) – The Soil Of A Man’s Heart Is Stonier – Sleaze

RNGD – Fast Lap – 40 EP – Children Of Tomorrow

Diego Infanzon – Sensation – Sensation / Living Together – Tronic

HORATIO/FILTERHEADZ – Metaphysical – Exodus – Codex Recordings

Michael Klein – Aspect – Token Complex EP – We Are The Brave

Justin Jay & AK Sports – Game Recognize Game – CHEEKY010 – Cheeky Sneakers

Floating Points – Problems – Problems – Ninja Tune

Joe Pressa – Worries! (original mix) – Attack Decay Sustain Vol 02 – Torre

nthng – Liberate Truth – Sub-Sonar – Delsin Records

Pablo Bolivar/Sensual Physics – Moonshine – Details Am Rande – Seven Villas

Kelela – Washed Away – Washed Away – Warp