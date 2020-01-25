Beatscape 25/01/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|DOUBLE EXPOSURE
|Everyman (Joey Negro’s Salsoul Strut)
|Everyman (Joey Negro’s Salsoul Strut)
|Salsoul
|2
|Brian SNR
|Hot Shot (Yam Who? remix)
|Hot Shot
|Midnight Riot
|3
|DAN CORCO
|On The Bit
|Dance Therapy Part 2
|Robsoul
|4
|JULIAN SANZA & ANDRE ESPEUT
|Night And Day (Crackazat remix)
|Night And Day
|Large Music
|5
|ALTON MILLER
|Inner 7
|Next Generation Vol 1
|Music Institute Detroit
|6
|THEDJLAWYER
|Funkey
|Disconnet
|Bruto Vintage
|7
|GODDARD (UK)
|Signals
|Signals EP
|Apparel Music
|8
|DEEJAYKUL meets SOULTECHNIC
|Move Your Soul
|OS039
|Open Sound
|9
|ANDHIM
|Duno (Neil Landstrumm UK Rave remix)
|The Remixes Part 2
|Superfriends
|10
|ESCAPE ARTIST
|Inner City Pressure (Relief mix)
|Digital Natives
|Kalahari Oyster Cult
|11
|L.A Cerate
|Your Dreams (original mix)
|Perspectives 001
|Adaptation
|12
|Tom Conrad
|Cascaded Jade (original mix)
|Perspectives 001
|Adaptation
|13
|DEEJAYKUL meets SOULTECHNIC
|Nebula
|OS039
|Open Sound
|14
|LUCA BACCHETTI
|The Bridge (Mathias Schober remix)
|Secret World Remixes
|Endless
|15
|SATOSHI FUMI
|Celestial
|Celestial
|Unknown Season
|16
|NECHO III
|Wilder’s Dream
|Necho III
|Deep Sense
|17
|JAY VEGAS
|Move That Body
|Move That Body
|Salted
|18
|FINEST WEAR
|Garage Swing
|Garage Swing
|Smashing Trax
|19
|Martin Depp
|Byron Road Groovin
|Pogo Stamp 05
|Pogo House
|20
|KETTAMA
|In The Garage
|Music To Make You Dance Vol 1
|Stil Vor Talent
|21
|MIGUEL RIOS & PETE T
|2 Much
|Alpine Blast
|Smashing Trax
|22
|JEREMY SYLVESTER
|Pure Niceness (Deep Cover)
|Vintage Collection (Vol 3)
|Urban Dubz