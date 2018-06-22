Beatscape 23/06/2018

#;Artist;Track;Album/EP;Label
1;PETAR DUNDOV;Dalmatina;Dalmatina/Once We Were Here;Music Man
2;MARIUS CIRCUS;Had No Clue;Had No Clue;In The Garden
3;SECRETSUNDAZE;Still Hope (Waajeedas Searching dub);Still Hope feat Anthony Anaxagorou;Phonica
4;Peggy Gou;Shero;Needs X UN Women Present HeForShe;Needs (not-for-profit)
5;DJ DOVE;Illusions (NY Stomp Extended Tribute mix);Illusions;4 To The Floor
6;RAWDIO;Hammer;300 Croissants;Smashing Trax
7;JACSSEN;Nightfall;Flight Service;Smashing Trax
8;DEELAY;Closer (remix 1);Closer;Pogo House
9;CHANEY;Dixons (Dave Angel remix);Dixons (Remixes);Skint
10;HP Vince & Dave Leatherman;The Coming;Disco Delux;Chopshop
11;MONTY LUKE;Bomb On Bomb;Bomb On Bomb 2018;Black Catalogue
12;MAN FROM OBJECT : R525L;My Life Eternal;First Contact;Diac Immortal
13;MARCO RESMANN;Rushing (original mix);Rushing;Gruuv
14;ENRICO SANGIULIANO;New Dawn;Biomorph;Drumcode Sweden
15;KAI RANDY MICHEL;Trauma;The Unexpected;Darknet
16;Soothe;2pole;Alone EP;Suara
17;GEMINI VOICE ARCHIVE;Portal;Space Time Anatomy;Soma
18;EXILLES;Istmo;H949 EP;Planet Rhythm
19;Berg Jaär;Olis;;Roöm
20;DJ J Heat & Neana;Love;Night Slugs Allstars X;Night Slugs
21;DJ VARIANT;Lucy;Lucy EP;Heavy Traffic Recordings
22;FINN;Give Us A Hand;Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough;Local Action
23;G JONES;Understanding The Possibility;Understanding The Possibility;Illusory
24;SB81;Dreamers;Future Point EP;Metalheadz
25;PIXELORD;Robo (Tropical Interface remix);Human Exe Remixed;Hyperboloid
26;REGINA;Controlling The Senses (feat Dawn Raid);Another Day/Controlling The Senses;Natty Dub Recordings
27;IMPISH;Can’t Feel (Vinyl mix);Hush;Occulti Music
28;COSMOLOGY;Musical Imaginings;The Fellowship EP;Celsius Recordings
29;The Rejected;O Craque De Futbol;Disco Tropico;Whiskey Disco
30;GIRL UNIT;WYWD (feat Kelela – remix);Night Slugs Allstars X;Night Slugs
31#;PIXELORD;Metal Mutant (Jan Amit remix);Human Exe Remixed;Hyperboloid