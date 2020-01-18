Beatscape 18/01/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|1
|LES RITA MITSOUKO
|Andy
|Andy (Folamour’s Italo Remix)
|2
|Reggie Dokes
|Birth Day
|Reggie Dokes & Red D Are RD2
|3
|TAKAYA
|Deep Concentration
|Street Edits
|4
|DANNY MARX
|His People
|Be The Change
|5
|Gavin Froome
|Don’t Come Home (Giom remix feat Golden Ears)
|Hidden Treasures Vol 02
|6
|Free Speech
|AROUND7
|AROUND7
|7
|LOVEBIRDS
|Da Sixty
|New Shit Has Come To Light
|8
|PO-LAR-I-TY
|Resolution (feat Anne Wirz)
|Ii
|9
|Urban Soul
|Alright (Phil Weeks remix)
|My Love Is Systematic Vol 12
|10
|SIMONE C feat MORRIS REVY
|Love You Forever (SoulLab vocal mix)
|Love You Forever
|11
|LOVESTAD
|Miles
|Miles EP
|12
|JON BILLICK
|Captain Crunch
|The 405
|13
|ANDY BUCHAN
|Brand New Girl (Gilly Barner edit)
|Brand New Girl
|14
|ONUR OZMAN
|Warhol
|At Spoerri’s EP
|15
|BECAUSE OF ART
|Back For More
|Tierra
|16
|HEAT ALLIANCE
|X-Ray (Janty remix)
|X-Ray
|17
|SWEELY
|I Do It Naturally
|You Can Try This
|18
|Patrice Baumel
|If Not Now, When? (original mix)
|My Love Is Systematic Vol 12
|19
|Protyv
|Place (R.Hz remix)
|Orbit
|20
|DRHAMER
|Change Everything
|Multiverso EP
|21
|ALDEN TYRELL
|Angular
|Vorm Variaties 2
|22
|DJ D REDD
|Founding Fathers (El Brujo remix)
|Founding Fathers
|23
|DJ MOUNTAIN DAD
|Step On The Edge
|Step On The Edge
|24
|DJ HAUS
|Jak Beat (NIKK remix)
|Modul8
|25
|DEBBA
|Echo
|Echo/Signal