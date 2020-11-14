Beatscape 14/11/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – BING & RUTH – Badwater Psalm (Nailah Hunter remix) – Divergence: Species Remixes – 4AD

2 – B. Hayes – You’ve Done Too Much – These Things Take Time Vol 002 (In My Dreams, All Night Long) – These things Take Time

3 – Paul Rudder – Summer Rain – Summer Rain – Tilly Jam

4 – BNINJAS – About That (original mix) – About That – Neo Apparatus

5 – DANNY CLARK/JAY BENHAM feat NICA BROOKE – Giving Only (Danny Clark 2020 remix) – Giving Only – Dalingho Recordings

6 – OBSKUR – Bayside – Bayside – FFRR

7 – JASON MUNOZ – Pianirivera – Pianirivera EP – Globaltech

8 – KELEKETLA! & COLDCUT – International Love Affair (feat Tony Allen/Nono Nkoane/Thabang Tabane/Gally Ngoveni/Sibusile Xaba/Tamar Osborn/Tenderlonious/Dele Sosimi/Afla Sackey & Antibalas – Project Pablo remix) – International Love Affair & Remixes EP – Ahead Of Our Time

9 – TILMAN/RHODE & BROWN – Could Weave A Memory – Three Of Us – Shall Not Fade

10 – DAMIANO VON ERCKERT – Tears For You – Replica Material – Aus Music

11 – HOJ/NEWMAN (I LOVE) – Nothing Else (extended version) – Symptom Of The Sound EP – All Day I Dream

12 – BRIAN CID – Field Of Plenty – Cease The Mind – Balance Music

13 – ANJA SCHNEIDER – Closing – Boundless Beings – Sous Music

14 – JOSE VIZCAINO – Transitions – Transitions – Seven Villas

15 – PENNER & MUDER – Gernika – Gernika – Suol

16 – CIM – Factory Preset One – Series Two – Delsin

17 – DJ HAUS – Catch Your Breath (Coco Bryce remix) – Coco Bryce & Desert Sound Colony Remixes – Unknown To The Unknown

18 – EXTRAWELT – 8000 – Extra Welt Hits – Cocoon

19 – ANGEL ALANIS/MARIA GOETZ – Out Of Time (original mix) – Out Of Time – Impact Mechanics

20 – SCUBA – This Is For You (Luke Slater Short version) – This Is For You (Remixes) – Hotflush

21 – COUR T. – Dope Farm – Dope Farm – Dirtybird

22 – Hanubis – Adapter (original mix) – Wildfire Vol 1 – Syncopate Black

23 – AMOTIK – Baya – Daya – BPitch Control

24 – Kmyle – Misanthrop – Hourglass EP – Planet Rhythm

25 – Mauro Somm – Used For The Bounce (original mix) – Rockets//Launch 10 – Tronic