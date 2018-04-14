Publié le par Aymeric

Beatscape 14/04/2018

# Artist Track Album Label
01 DANIEL AVERY Citizen // Nowhere Song For Alpha Phantasy Sound
02 FLABAIRE & Whatnot Bandwidth D.KO
03 TOBY TOBIAS Second Stimulus Second Stimulus / Synchro Surfer ESP Institute
04 TOM TRAGO Faith Belongs To Us Bergen Dekmantel
05 Vince Watson Another Rendezvous Another Rendezvous Yoruba
06 Corbi Ok, Tell Me Dance Ideas 2 Beats Of No Nation
07 LOURE Needs Smooth Talk EP Apparel Music
08 SEB WILDBLOOD Wet Plants (Telephones remix) The One With (The Remixes) Omena
09 KIKO NAVARRO Black Is Back (feat Boris Dlugosch – extended version) Everything Happens For A Reason – Remixed & Extended BBE
10 JAMES TEEJ Movement Hypochondriac Freerange
11 DEVIATE Thugs Need Love 2 Thugs Need Love 2 Guesthouse
12 4TH MEASURE MEN 4 You (DJ Steaw remix) 4 You 4 To The Floor
13 TRP Conscientious Things Won’t Change Lobster Theremin
14 Demuja Brissy Turn Around Toy Tonics
15 MADBEN MG’s Groove Frequence(s) Astropolis
16 ALAN FITZPATRICK Together Until The End The Colours Of A Dream EP We Are The Brave
17 STEVE PARRY Squidfist (original mix) Squidfist EP Selador
18 TODD SINES Pacificist Internal Dialogue EP  89:Ghost
19 PHILIPPE PETIT Fracture Fracture EP Knotweed
20 Dave DK Saida 222 Frankfurt Main / Saida 222 Hart & Tief
21 LOCKED GROOVE The Come Up Progression EP Just This
22 ECLYPSE feat HERETIC Ignite Ignite Southpoint
23 WITCHDOCTOR Wot U R 6AM Downplay
24 OVERLOOK Travelling Without Moving (Positive Centre remix) All Of Them Witches UVB-76 Music

 

