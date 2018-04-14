Beatscape 14/04/2018

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album
|Label
|01
|DANIEL AVERY
|Citizen // Nowhere
|Song For Alpha
|Phantasy Sound
|02
|FLABAIRE
|& Whatnot
|Bandwidth
|D.KO
|03
|TOBY TOBIAS
|Second Stimulus
|Second Stimulus / Synchro Surfer
|ESP Institute
|04
|TOM TRAGO
|Faith Belongs To Us
|Bergen
|Dekmantel
|05
|Vince Watson
|Another Rendezvous
|Another Rendezvous
|Yoruba
|06
|Corbi
|Ok, Tell Me
|Dance Ideas 2
|Beats Of No Nation
|07
|LOURE
|Needs
|Smooth Talk EP
|Apparel Music
|08
|SEB WILDBLOOD
|Wet Plants (Telephones remix)
|The One With (The Remixes)
|Omena
|09
|KIKO NAVARRO
|Black Is Back (feat Boris Dlugosch – extended version)
|Everything Happens For A Reason – Remixed & Extended
|BBE
|10
|JAMES TEEJ
|Movement
|Hypochondriac
|Freerange
|11
|DEVIATE
|Thugs Need Love 2
|Thugs Need Love 2
|Guesthouse
|12
|4TH MEASURE MEN
|4 You (DJ Steaw remix)
|4 You
|4 To The Floor
|13
|TRP
|Conscientious
|Things Won’t Change
|Lobster Theremin
|14
|Demuja
|Brissy
|Turn Around
|Toy Tonics
|15
|MADBEN
|MG’s Groove
|Frequence(s)
|Astropolis
|16
|ALAN FITZPATRICK
|Together Until The End
|The Colours Of A Dream EP
|We Are The Brave
|17
|STEVE PARRY
|Squidfist (original mix)
|Squidfist EP
|Selador
|18
|TODD SINES
|Pacificist
|Internal Dialogue EP
|89:Ghost
|19
|PHILIPPE PETIT
|Fracture
|Fracture EP
|Knotweed
|20
|Dave DK
|Saida 222
|Frankfurt Main / Saida 222
|Hart & Tief
|21
|LOCKED GROOVE
|The Come Up
|Progression EP
|Just This
|22
|ECLYPSE feat HERETIC
|Ignite
|Ignite
|Southpoint
|23
|WITCHDOCTOR
|Wot U R
|6AM
|Downplay
|24
|OVERLOOK
|Travelling Without Moving (Positive Centre remix)
|All Of Them Witches
|UVB-76 Music