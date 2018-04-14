Beatscape 14/04/2018

# Artist Track Album Label

01 DANIEL AVERY Citizen // Nowhere Song For Alpha Phantasy Sound

02 FLABAIRE & Whatnot Bandwidth D.KO

03 TOBY TOBIAS Second Stimulus Second Stimulus / Synchro Surfer ESP Institute

04 TOM TRAGO Faith Belongs To Us Bergen Dekmantel

05 Vince Watson Another Rendezvous Another Rendezvous Yoruba

06 Corbi Ok, Tell Me Dance Ideas 2 Beats Of No Nation

07 LOURE Needs Smooth Talk EP Apparel Music

08 SEB WILDBLOOD Wet Plants (Telephones remix) The One With (The Remixes) Omena

09 KIKO NAVARRO Black Is Back (feat Boris Dlugosch – extended version) Everything Happens For A Reason – Remixed & Extended BBE

10 JAMES TEEJ Movement Hypochondriac Freerange

11 DEVIATE Thugs Need Love 2 Thugs Need Love 2 Guesthouse

12 4TH MEASURE MEN 4 You (DJ Steaw remix) 4 You 4 To The Floor

13 TRP Conscientious Things Won’t Change Lobster Theremin

14 Demuja Brissy Turn Around Toy Tonics

15 MADBEN MG’s Groove Frequence(s) Astropolis

16 ALAN FITZPATRICK Together Until The End The Colours Of A Dream EP We Are The Brave

17 STEVE PARRY Squidfist (original mix) Squidfist EP Selador

18 TODD SINES Pacificist Internal Dialogue EP 89:Ghost

19 PHILIPPE PETIT Fracture Fracture EP Knotweed

20 Dave DK Saida 222 Frankfurt Main / Saida 222 Hart & Tief

21 LOCKED GROOVE The Come Up Progression EP Just This

22 ECLYPSE feat HERETIC Ignite Ignite Southpoint

23 WITCHDOCTOR Wot U R 6AM Downplay