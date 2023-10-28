Beatscape 28/10/2023

Miguel Migs feat Martin Luther – Back Tonight (Lovebirds Fly Away extended mix) – Back Tonight (Lovebirds Remixes) – Soulfuric Deep
Gee Lane – Modular Love – Metamorphosis EP – Toy Tonics
Hallex M feat David Morin – U Do It 4 Me (DJ Spinna’s Journey remix) – U Do It 4 Me – Groove Odyssey
Keraw – Never 4Get About The Second Vibe – Never 4Get EP – Groovin Recordings
Melvo Baptiste feat Dames Brown – Sweat (Snips extended remix) – Sweat (Snips Remix) – Glitterbox Recordings
Ssin – Love Affair (original mix) – Lover’s House Hideaway – theBasement Discos
Sven Wegner – Baby Brooklyn – Gimme That Target – Closer To Truth
Vaudafunk – Plage Prive – Gotta Keep On – Frappe
Trilogy Inc. – Hi Cycle – Awakening / Hi Cycle – Nu Groove
Benjamin Frohlich – As One (Make A Dance remix) – As One (The Make A Dance Remixes) – Pleasure Principle
Tom Peters/Jepe – Space Cowboy – Space Cowboy – Dessert
DJ Autopay – Trope 3 – Bumpers EP – T4T LUV NRG
AFAMoo – Tunnel – Bangers – Unknown Season
Alan Dixon – Just Let Me Be – AEON X Vol 5 – Aeon
Genius of Time – CS70 House – Stream – Aniara Recordings
Genk – Lovin’ (original mix) – Lovin’ – Pogo House
Kitchen Sync – Police Squad (Scotti’s Raw Escape) – Police Squad – Strictly Rhythm
Kerri Chandler/Dennis Quin feat Troy Denari – You Are In My System (DQ dub) – You Are In My System (Remixes) – Kaoz Theory
Alex Adair – I’m So Glad (extended mix) – I’m So Glad EP – Glitterbox Recordings
Maison Blanche – Dexter On The Dancefloor – You’re Gonna Like It – Pont Neuf
East Coast Love Affair – Miracles – I’m So Glad – Athens Of The North
T. Williams feat Terri Walker – Heartbeat (DJ Q remix feat Terri Walker) – Heartbeat – Local Action
Shed – No Dread! – Towards East – The Final Experiment
DJ Seinfeld/Confidence Man – Now U Do (Carlita Remix) – Now U Do (Carlita Remix) – Ninja Tune
Radio Slave – Wild Life (Roy Davis Jr. & Byron The Aquarius remix) – Wild Life (Remixes) – Rekids