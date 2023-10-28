Beatscape 28/10/2023

Miguel Migs feat Martin Luther – Back Tonight (Lovebirds Fly Away extended mix) – Back Tonight (Lovebirds Remixes) – Soulfuric Deep

Gee Lane – Modular Love – Metamorphosis EP – Toy Tonics

Hallex M feat David Morin – U Do It 4 Me (DJ Spinna’s Journey remix) – U Do It 4 Me – Groove Odyssey

Keraw – Never 4Get About The Second Vibe – Never 4Get EP – Groovin Recordings

Melvo Baptiste feat Dames Brown – Sweat (Snips extended remix) – Sweat (Snips Remix) – Glitterbox Recordings

Ssin – Love Affair (original mix) – Lover’s House Hideaway – theBasement Discos

Sven Wegner – Baby Brooklyn – Gimme That Target – Closer To Truth

Vaudafunk – Plage Prive – Gotta Keep On – Frappe

Trilogy Inc. – Hi Cycle – Awakening / Hi Cycle – Nu Groove

Benjamin Frohlich – As One (Make A Dance remix) – As One (The Make A Dance Remixes) – Pleasure Principle

Tom Peters/Jepe – Space Cowboy – Space Cowboy – Dessert

DJ Autopay – Trope 3 – Bumpers EP – T4T LUV NRG

AFAMoo – Tunnel – Bangers – Unknown Season

Alan Dixon – Just Let Me Be – AEON X Vol 5 – Aeon

Genius of Time – CS70 House – Stream – Aniara Recordings

Genk – Lovin’ (original mix) – Lovin’ – Pogo House

Kitchen Sync – Police Squad (Scotti’s Raw Escape) – Police Squad – Strictly Rhythm

Kerri Chandler/Dennis Quin feat Troy Denari – You Are In My System (DQ dub) – You Are In My System (Remixes) – Kaoz Theory

Alex Adair – I’m So Glad (extended mix) – I’m So Glad EP – Glitterbox Recordings

Maison Blanche – Dexter On The Dancefloor – You’re Gonna Like It – Pont Neuf

East Coast Love Affair – Miracles – I’m So Glad – Athens Of The North

T. Williams feat Terri Walker – Heartbeat (DJ Q remix feat Terri Walker) – Heartbeat – Local Action

Shed – No Dread! – Towards East – The Final Experiment

DJ Seinfeld/Confidence Man – Now U Do (Carlita Remix) – Now U Do (Carlita Remix) – Ninja Tune

Radio Slave – Wild Life (Roy Davis Jr. & Byron The Aquarius remix) – Wild Life (Remixes) – Rekids