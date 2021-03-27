Beatscape 27/03/2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – GAVINCO – Dumont – Dumont – Shall Not Fade

2 – FEIERTAG – Saccharine 374 – Saccharine 374 – Sonar Kollektiv

3 – DJ PSYCHIATRE – Le Ciel – Never Complain – Lost Palms

4 – LAROYE – Potion For Love (Never Give It Up) (original mix) – Potion For Love EP – Local Talk

5 – RUBY FRANCIS/SEBB JUNIOR – Betcha She Don’t Love You (Sebb Junior remix) – Betcha She Don’t Love You – Papa

6 – SEBB JUNIOR/SHYAM P – Blessed In Life (extended mix) – Blessed In Life – Large Music

7 – GEORGE MOREL – Everybody Sing Along (Come Together – Morel Sing Along mix) – Morel’s Grooves Pt 9 – Strictly Rhythm

8 – DJ SA CORREIA – Get High (original mix) – Get High – S&S

9 – BAEKA – Be What You Wanna Be – Be What You Wanna Be – Pogo House

10 – ARNO GONZALEZ – Take Asia – Take Asia EP – Brique Rouge

11 – LS1 Housing Authority – Ultraviolet – DJ-Kicks: Special Request – K7

12 – ETARI – Euphoric Disclaimer – Rainbow Eucalyptus – 100% Silk

13 – AceMo – Sequence Of Life – DJ-Kicks: Special Request – K7

14 – 3MB feat MAGIC JUAN ATKINS – Die Kosmischen Kuriere (Moritz Von Oswald + Thomas Fehlmann mix) – Die Kosmischen Kuriere (Moritz Von Oswald + Thomas Fehlmann Mix) – Tresor

15 – JONATHAN KASPAR – Alle – Muster EP – Kompakt

16 – WARUNG – In My Mind – In My Mind EP – Yoshitoshi Recordings

17 – APNOEA – Why We Breathe – Why We Breathe – Mobilee

18 – KICKS – X1669 – Acid 2021 Vol 1 – AcidWorx

19 – Nesky – Bass Trip – Night & Day – Food Music

20 – DYSPAL – Tabloid – Lore – Skryptom

21 – PEKKA JERKKU – Silmatera (original mix) – Silmatera EP – Basement Grey

22 – Madben – Atlantis – Ellum Sampler Volume 1 – Ellum

23 – ERDEM YETIM – Perfect Silence – Perfect Silence/We Begin – Planet Rhythm

24 – KNOX/HAWKINS/MARK HAWKINS/DONNELL KNOX – I Don’t Want To – 12th Planet – Unknown To The Unknown

25 – UNCERTAIN – System (Pushmann remix) – Combat System – Uncage

26 – FRANK VAN WISSING – Tegrity – On The Downlow EP – Hot Peppers Raw

27 – KLARTRAUM – Manifestation (Spettro remix) – Manifestation Blueprint 3 – Lucidflow