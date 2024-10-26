Beatscape 26.10.2024

Sable Blanc – Remember The Feeling (of Love) – New Places – Oathcreations

Karen Nyame KG/Ronnie Loko – Tell Me – Tell Me / Take It Off – Night Slugs

Nightset feat Erin – Fall For You (original mix) – Fall For You – Local Talk

Borrowed CS – Hearsay – Rise N Shine – Planet Trip

Frits Wentink – Idle Dancer – Together – EP – Wolf Music Recordings

Of Norway – Petrichor – Petrichor – Connaisseur

Jon Cutler – I’ll Take You (Art Of Tones remix) – Jon Cutler Vs Papa – Papa

Wayne/Miggedy – Still Your Best (Wayne & Miggedy’s extended ReBump) – Harold’s 3 Piece EP Volume 1 – MMP

Damiano von Erckert – Fantazia 93 – Steam – Cocoon Recordings

Voltaire – Connection Lost – [QR]D.292.VOL1.24 – COD3 QR

Cliff Dalton – Digital Dawn – Age Of Wonder – Ozone Recordings

Dogstare, Studyman & Jo Sims – Acid Funk (Studyman Frenzy Fat 707 mix) – Acid Funk – Brique Rouge

Brain De Palma – Brainbow – Rhythmption – Gudu

Brunson – My Friend Ryan – Intimacy Between Friends EP – RSPX

Inigo Kennedy – Peculiar Turns – Calm In The Storm – Asymmetric

Mr. Mitch – Smitten – Smitten – Gobstopper

Pleizel – Midnight Horses – Affinity Bond – Mesh

Killa P, Numa Crew & Charlie P – Love Inna We Heart – Love Inna We Heart – Numa Recordings

Darkai – Extrapolate – Second Chapter EP – Wheel & Deal

Dragan Zaranoff – Power Move (Helsmoortel remix) – Next Gear – Nice & Deadly

Noni-Mouse – Fold – See / Fold – 17 Steps

Hyas – Exclusive – Footnotes Player – Artisjok

Truncate – Dust 1 – Dust – Truncate

Morphena – Paradise – Lingua Erotica – Running Back

Hone Sound – Madder – 160 Vol 1 – Defrostatica

Fixate – Maxibon – Conundrum – Exit

David Bradley – Taken – Rules Of Movement EP – Locked Up Music

Dan Guidance – The Easy Life – Freedom Of Movement – Portal Recordings

Mad Vibes – Black Diamond – Black Diamond EP – Function

Ego Trippin – Scorpions Embrace – Whompin Aint Easy LP Part Two – Super Lit

The Sauce & T>I – Grits & Jam – The Sauce VS. (Part 1) – The Sauce Recordings

KRITIKAL – Gangsta Life – Gangsta Life – IMPACT

CreepP/DJ Myosuke – Flatline (explicit) – Flatline (Explicit) – Attack The Music

Andert Tysma – Appalachian – Appalachian – Apollo