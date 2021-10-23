Beatscape 23.10.2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – KAS:ST – Never Looks Away (radio Slave remix) – A Magic World (Remixes) – Afterlife

2 – NonniMal – Skjola – Hverfisgata – Thule

3 – Lootbeg – A Shoulder To Crayon – Tyftgt – A Friend In Need

4 – Rodrigo – Mineral – AESTHETIC 14 – Aesthetic

5 – Kassian – Aerial – Breathe – Shall Not Fade

6 – Eddie Niguel – The Ritual (Greg Gow Interpretation) – 5 Years Of Integrity (The Essential) – Integrity SG

7 – Karim Sahraoui – Jazzaj (original mix) – 5 Years Of Integrity (The Essential) – Integrity SG

8 – SOUL MASS TRANSIT SYSTEM – Give It 2 U – The Dubble Trubble – Time Is Now

9 – Scan X – Internal – COD3 QR 010 – COD3 QR

10 – FADI MOHEM/RODHAD – 210409.1 – WSNWG008 – WSNWG

11 – Eddie Niguel – Absolute (Panteros666 remix) – 5 Years Of Integrity (The Essential) – Integrity SG

12 – Timothy Clerkin/Buran – Would? – Would? – Insult To Injury

13 – Coco Bryce – Luv Ain EZ (original mix) – Luv Ain EZ – Goddezz

14 – Rory Hoy – Butters (RamSkank remake) – Rory Hoy & RamSkank EP 2021 – RamSkank

15 – Reinier Zonneveld – Chord Rave – CSE – Filth On Acid

16 – Crystal Geometry – Hopeless – Distressing Visions – Sonic Groove

17 – Oliver Rosemann – Kernel Panic – Gasoline EP – MORD

18 – Lewis Fautzi – Intense Mechanism – Intense Mechanism EP – Polegroup

19 – Daniel Rifaterra – Beinwill – Beinwill EP – We Are The Brave

20 – Risa Taniguchi – Reunited G – When I See You – Second State Audio

21 – Lvcchesi – Vetro – Vetro EP – Full Dose

22 – CiM – Crash – Unselected ProTracker Mods – Delsin

23 – Lone – Realise – Realise – Greco-Roman

24 – Borai – In My Life – In My Life – Vivid

√©5 – Myledo – Truly Something Special – Not Enough Floor Play – Extra Spicy

26 – LOGIC1000 FEAT YUNE PINKU – What You Like – What You Like – Therapy Music