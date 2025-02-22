Beatscape 22.02.2025

Jeff Mills – Theme From Star Child – Star Child – Axis
Diesler – Intervention (original mix) – Intervention – A Little Something Recordings
Architectural – Rousing Rhythms – Good Night, Whatever That Is – Turbo Recordings
Huxley – Obsessed – Monie – Heattraxx
Henry Saiz – Love Mythology (Legowelt remix) – Love Mythology Remixes – Natura Sonoris
Wasafiri – Future Step (CPEN remix) – Future Step Remixes – Skylark Soul Co
Chaos In the CBD/Nathan Haines – Love Language – Love Language – In Dust We Trust
Matisa – Love Love – In My Head – Slacker 85
Lem Springsteen/Danism – Extension (Danism + Train extended remix) – Extension (Danism + Train Extended Remix) – SoSure Music
Nathan Haines/Marlena Shaw/Fouk – Squire For Hire (Fouk remix) – Squire For Hire – Foliage
JC Unique – Never Let Me Go (JC’s Classic vocal mix) – Never Let Me Go – Unique 2 Rhythm
Ronnie Herel feat Shay Jones – Hidden Part Of Me (original mix) – Hidden Part Of Me – Quantize Recordings
T.Markakis – Need & Want – Need & Want – Large Music
Gaskin – Maximum Overdrive – Superstyler – Constant Sound
Dave Heaton/Dream Frequency – Rave Chaser (original mix) – Rave Chaser – As If!
ProOne79 – From The Vault – XTC Machine – WRKTRX
Arsene – Jack Shit (original mix) – Jack Shit – Star Creature Universal Vibrations
Scott Hess – En Bloom (original mix) – Red Light Bangkok 3 – Adeen
Brother Nebula – The Grandeur Of Delusion – The Grandeur Of Delusions EP – Touch From A Distance
Legowelt – Trance Lego Highway – Trance Lego Highway – Axumisia
Deas – Blue – Basics EP – Baumuzik
Ferdinger – Change Comes From Inside – Spektrum II – Life In Patterns
MINDFX – Draft – Talking EP – Children Of Tomorrow
Rosati/Steffi – Minor Slider – Memory Zero – Dolly
Darkai – Atonement – Atonement EP – Deep MEDi Musik
Victim – Hooded Figure (original mix) – Flora & Fauna – Iron Shirt Recordings
Nautical Divine – Reese Selekta – DUPLOC OFF LIMITS / 3 – DUPLOC
Sectra – I’m So Happy – Through The Static – Tectonic
Murteza – Arekstep – Connected_02 – Elicit
autom8 – Get Smoked – Truss – Hardcore Energy
The Force – Lickwood – Closer – Ruffneck Ting
Lundy – Jump – Jump EP – OnlyDrums
Result – Cat Goes – ENTER EP – Neksus Sound