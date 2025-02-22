Beatscape 22.02.2025

Jeff Mills – Theme From Star Child – Star Child – Axis

Diesler – Intervention (original mix) – Intervention – A Little Something Recordings

Architectural – Rousing Rhythms – Good Night, Whatever That Is – Turbo Recordings

Huxley – Obsessed – Monie – Heattraxx

Henry Saiz – Love Mythology (Legowelt remix) – Love Mythology Remixes – Natura Sonoris

Wasafiri – Future Step (CPEN remix) – Future Step Remixes – Skylark Soul Co

Chaos In the CBD/Nathan Haines – Love Language – Love Language – In Dust We Trust

Matisa – Love Love – In My Head – Slacker 85

Lem Springsteen/Danism – Extension (Danism + Train extended remix) – Extension (Danism + Train Extended Remix) – SoSure Music

Nathan Haines/Marlena Shaw/Fouk – Squire For Hire (Fouk remix) – Squire For Hire – Foliage

JC Unique – Never Let Me Go (JC’s Classic vocal mix) – Never Let Me Go – Unique 2 Rhythm

Ronnie Herel feat Shay Jones – Hidden Part Of Me (original mix) – Hidden Part Of Me – Quantize Recordings

T.Markakis – Need & Want – Need & Want – Large Music

Gaskin – Maximum Overdrive – Superstyler – Constant Sound

Dave Heaton/Dream Frequency – Rave Chaser (original mix) – Rave Chaser – As If!

ProOne79 – From The Vault – XTC Machine – WRKTRX

Arsene – Jack Shit (original mix) – Jack Shit – Star Creature Universal Vibrations

Scott Hess – En Bloom (original mix) – Red Light Bangkok 3 – Adeen

Brother Nebula – The Grandeur Of Delusion – The Grandeur Of Delusions EP – Touch From A Distance

Legowelt – Trance Lego Highway – Trance Lego Highway – Axumisia

Deas – Blue – Basics EP – Baumuzik

Ferdinger – Change Comes From Inside – Spektrum II – Life In Patterns

MINDFX – Draft – Talking EP – Children Of Tomorrow

Rosati/Steffi – Minor Slider – Memory Zero – Dolly

Darkai – Atonement – Atonement EP – Deep MEDi Musik

Victim – Hooded Figure (original mix) – Flora & Fauna – Iron Shirt Recordings

Nautical Divine – Reese Selekta – DUPLOC OFF LIMITS / 3 – DUPLOC

Sectra – I’m So Happy – Through The Static – Tectonic

Murteza – Arekstep – Connected_02 – Elicit

autom8 – Get Smoked – Truss – Hardcore Energy

The Force – Lickwood – Closer – Ruffneck Ting

Lundy – Jump – Jump EP – OnlyDrums

Result – Cat Goes – ENTER EP – Neksus Sound