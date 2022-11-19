Beatscape 19.11.2022

Cody Currie & Eliza Rose – Danger – Lucas – Toy Tonics

Manuel Kane feat Morris Revy – Let Her Go (T.Markakis remix) – Let It Go – Large Music

Glenn Davis – This Is A Happening (North Street West City Of Angels remix) – Make It Happen – Deeper Groove Recordings

Joey Montenegro/Dave Lee – Do What You Feel – Do What You Feel (Birdee Remix) – Z Records

Fred P – Deeper Meaning – Out All Night – Shall Not Fade

Andy Ward & Sofia Rubina – Bring That Vibe (Lenny RX & Kenny Summit mix) – Rare Selector – TR

ADRIEN CALVET/COUPE MELBA – Le Doigt De Toto (Cinthie remix) – Le Doigt De Toto EP – Pantai People

Waajeed – Snake Eyes – Memoirs Of Hi-Tech Jazz – Tresor

Bomat feat Jule – To My House – To My House – Peppermint Jam

Club Artists United – Sweet Chariot (Kaoz 623 extended Dark mix End) – Sweet Chariot (Remixes) – Nervous

DJ Vivona – Three (original mix) – Rare Selector – TR

No-e – Tek Disco – Sunshine EP – Food Music

Riva Starr/Todd Terry – This Is The Sound – This Is The Sound – Hot Creations

Erdi Irmak – I Can Find (feat Amega – Maty Owl remix – extended mix) – Driftwood (The Remixes) – When We Dip XYZ

Swoose – Hyphae – Breathe – Feel My Bicep

Waajeed – Remember – Memoirs Of Hi-Tech Jazz – Tresor

Liquid Time – Body Multiple (original mix) – Body Multiple – Vibraphone

Guchon – Lemonade – Super Deluxe EP – Hot Haus Recs

Indio – Phoenix (original mix) – Phoenix – Under The Radar

Alfonsvs – Physical Education (Answer Code Request remix) – Bad Habits – Kokolo

Maketech – Konfusion (extended mix) – Thomas Schumacher Reworks 1 – Electric Ballroom

Drunken Kong – Temptation – Tonight EP – Tronic

Lag/X-Coast/XL Traxx – M-Bomb – XL Traxx EP – Rekids

Axel Karakasis – In The Queue – Another Box In The Wall EP – Planet Rhythm

Tensal – Emperor Of Senses – The Dark Welcome – ARTS

Malugi – French Breakfast – Insecurity – Selected

Victoria.52 – Times Have Changed – Times Have Changed – LDMT