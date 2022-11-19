Beatscape 19.11.2022

Cody Currie & Eliza Rose – Danger – Lucas – Toy Tonics
Manuel Kane feat Morris Revy – Let Her Go (T.Markakis remix) – Let It Go – Large Music
Glenn Davis – This Is A Happening (North Street West City Of Angels remix) – Make It Happen – Deeper Groove Recordings
Joey Montenegro/Dave Lee – Do What You Feel – Do What You Feel (Birdee Remix) – Z Records
Fred P – Deeper Meaning – Out All Night – Shall Not Fade
Andy Ward & Sofia Rubina – Bring That Vibe (Lenny RX & Kenny Summit mix) – Rare Selector – TR
ADRIEN CALVET/COUPE MELBA – Le Doigt De Toto (Cinthie remix) – Le Doigt De Toto EP – Pantai People
Waajeed – Snake Eyes – Memoirs Of Hi-Tech Jazz – Tresor
Bomat feat Jule – To My House – To My House – Peppermint Jam
Club Artists United – Sweet Chariot (Kaoz 623 extended Dark mix End) – Sweet Chariot (Remixes) – Nervous
DJ Vivona – Three (original mix) – Rare Selector – TR
No-e – Tek Disco – Sunshine EP – Food Music
Riva Starr/Todd Terry – This Is The Sound – This Is The Sound – Hot Creations
Erdi Irmak – I Can Find (feat Amega – Maty Owl remix – extended mix) – Driftwood (The Remixes) – When We Dip XYZ
Swoose – Hyphae – Breathe – Feel My Bicep
Waajeed – Remember – Memoirs Of Hi-Tech Jazz – Tresor
Liquid Time – Body Multiple (original mix) – Body Multiple – Vibraphone
Guchon – Lemonade – Super Deluxe EP – Hot Haus Recs
Indio – Phoenix (original mix) – Phoenix – Under The Radar
Alfonsvs – Physical Education (Answer Code Request remix) – Bad Habits – Kokolo
Maketech – Konfusion (extended mix) – Thomas Schumacher Reworks 1 – Electric Ballroom
Drunken Kong – Temptation – Tonight EP – Tronic
Lag/X-Coast/XL Traxx – M-Bomb – XL Traxx EP – Rekids
Axel Karakasis – In The Queue – Another Box In The Wall EP – Planet Rhythm
Tensal – Emperor Of Senses – The Dark Welcome – ARTS
Malugi – French Breakfast – Insecurity – Selected
Victoria.52 – Times Have Changed – Times Have Changed – LDMT