Beatscape 11/12/2021

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – Dynarec – Correlation – Disenchanted – New Flesh

2 – Eric Mark/Fantom Freq – Space & Time (Hotfire extended remix) – Big Beat Manifesto Remixed Vol 2 (Explicit) – Thiccfreqness

3 – Mac & Ward – I Go Up – I Go Up EP – W&O Street Tracks

4 – Monobox – Homestead – Forwardbase Kodai – M Plant

5 – Posthuman – Rushing High – Requiem For A Rave – Balkan Vinyl

6 – Elkka – Voices – Voices – Technicolour

7 – No-e – Get It – A List – Hot Creations

8 – Slam & Optic Nerve – Machine Conflict – Louder Than Chaos Vol 1 – Soma

9 – Eats Everything & Luciid – Space Raiders (Luciid remix) – Space Raiders (Remixes) – Kneaded Pains

10 – D.Tiffany – Sun Trip – Needs 006 – Needs – Not For Profit

11 – Itsu Uno – Battle Of The Breaks – Shooter (Super Sharp B-Boy) – Fat Hop

12 – Eris Drew – Pick ‘Em Up – Quivering In Time – T4T LUV NRG

13 – Chrissy – The Map Point – Physical Release – Hooversound Recordings

14 – Posthuman – MCRD – Requiem For A Rave – Balkan Vinyl

15 – Posthuman – RMX (VIP) – RMX – balkan vinyl

16 – Ross Fader – Jumpin (original mix) – Vinyl Is Better, Vol 10 – Kniteforce

17 – THEO NASA – Sour Punch (Mani Festo remix) – Sour Punch (Mani Festo Remix) – We Are The Brave

18 – SectorSept – Digital Franchise – Digital Franchise – Gobstopper

19 – Teefreqs – Deeper Future – The Session Vol 2 – Smoking Sessions

20 – Replicants – Twenty Thousand Hurts – Arcadia – Woodwork Recordings

21 – Robotek Reagan – U-Space (The Advent & Zein Ferreira remix) – U-Space – Alien Breakdance

22 – Baltra – Make It B.I.G. (Yazzus remix) – Ambition (Remixes 01 – Explicit) – Local Action

23 – Dez Williams – Colour Bind – Rough Edges – Woodwork Recordings

24 – Stockholm Syndrome – Unbreakable – Mind Games EP – Uncage

25 – Stunna – The Emerald Coast – Last September / The Emerald Coast – Mettasonic

26 – Xertz – Monopoly – April Fool / Monopoly – Energy1058 Recordings

27 – Dark Ops – Play With Fire – The Depths – Locked Up Music

28 – MAIDABLE – Grounding – Lifesprings EP – Mettasonic