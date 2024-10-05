Beatscape 05.10.2024

Quantic – Born Again (feat Laura Roy) – Tropics – Aus Music
TSHA & Ingrid Witt – Drive – Sad Girl – Ninja Tune
SOPHIE, BC Kingdom & LIZ – Live In My Truth – SOPHIE (Explicit) – Transgressive
AKA ORANGE – Willow The Whisperer – Willow The Whisperer – Rinse
TELEFAX PRODUCTIONS/DeeVoeNay – Break This House Down (extended mix) – Break This House Down – Classic
Laurent Chanal – Earth Day – Earth Day EP – Tronic
Apoena – Pure Feeling – Mystic – Hudd Traxx
Mathias Kaden – Freedom – Circulate EP – Rekids
The Social Fugazi – Got2make – Spoofin’ The Legend – Frappé
Christophe Salin – Famara – Famara – Salin
Of Norway – Sun God (original mix) – Sun God – Connaisseur
Escalated Edits – EE4 – Escalated Edits Vol 1 – Hardgroove
Hermit In A Rave Cave – Small Town Story – Hermit In A Rave Cave Part 3 – Clone Jack For Daze
Dusky – Spillage – Spillage – Fabric
Scartip – What Have You Done – What Have You Done – 1 More Thing
Ghost in the Machine – Wall Of Fire – Acid Heaters Vol 1 – Zodiak Commune
Monibi – Gnawa Wa Wa – Undercurrents, Vol 1 – 3024
Kudeki – Every Stitch – Undercurrents, Vol 1 – 3024
The Allergies – My Own Way (feat Dr Syntax & Skunkadelic) – Freak The Speaker – Jalapeno
Jackson – Static – Shakey Shakey – LDH
Mungk – Ghosts (original mix) – Warzone EP – Silent Motion
Kampah – Grott (Tik&Borrow remix) – Light Source EP – In:flux Audio
Joy Orbison – Flex Fm (freddit) (feat Lil Yachty/Future/Playboi Carti) – Flex Fm (freddit) – XL
Ambien Baby & DNGDNGDNG – Baila (DNGDNGDNG remix) – Masa Remixes – Turbo Recordings
Spencer Parker – Industrial Rhythm (Sparkling Water Dreams remix) – Industrial Rhythm – Work Them
Ray Kajioka – Black Hole – Fuga V – Token
Dubfire/Flug – Magma – Magma EP – CLR
Arnaud Le Texier – Detour – Detour EP – Children Of Tomorrow
Zenker Brothers – Hold On – Workhorse Supply – Ilian Tape
JIALING/Farsight – SLAM CITY – WHISTLE TIP – Clasico
Polybot – Human Hybrid – The Future Vision EP – Moodmusic
Vitaly Reznakov – Quartic Polynomial – Altilium – Urban Connections
DjRUM – Codex – Codex – Houndstooth
Amy Dabbs – Hypermnesia (original mix) – The Cosmik Connection, Vol 10 – Unknown To The Unknown
Slim Sinna – I Love You – Dave’s Revenge – Hardcore Energy
Slim Sinna – Dance With Me – Dave’s Revenge – Hardcore Energy
LO! – Finer Times – How It Feels EP – Dubplate Dread
Jaybee – Masterclass (feat Zoner) – Surrender / Masterclass – Natty Dub Recordings