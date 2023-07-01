Beatscape 01.07.2023

Tony Deledda – Profound Effect (Domenique Xander remix) – Profound Effect – Manuscript

Kiberu – Cracked Glasses – Stoned Windows EP – Systematic Recordings

Halftribe/Space Scavengers – Panoramica – Every Hour Is A Journey – Cold Tear

Laroye – Keep On (original mix) – Let It Go – Local Talk

SOULBRIDGE FEAT PATHY ANDREAS – My Life (original mix) – My Life – HSR

Dwight Ross/DJ Sidney Perry – Turn It Around (original mix) – Turn It Around – Quantize Recordings

Gigi Testa – Malinke – Jinja – Rush Hour

Luca Olivotto – Just A Bit – GLBDOM Therapy – GLBDOM

Jung Soul feat Louise Marshall – Hot For Love (extended version) – Hot For Love – Midnight Riot

Reece Johnson – Dont Want It – Watchin’, Waiting – Pomme Frite

Jack Garratt – Just How I Like It (extended mix) – Hands Go Up (Extended Mix) – Skint

Harold Matthews Jr & Sean McCabe – Love And Hate (Wipe The Needle remix) – Peripheral Revision EP Vol 2 – Good Vibrations Music

Josh Wink – Pan Gloss – The Half Full EP – Freerange

Majestic feat Sara Sukkha – Dance All Night (extended mix) – Dance All Night – DFTD

Stones Taro – Count Dubwise – Anyway – Cross Country

Acid Jerks – Narcotic Illusion – Utopia Visions EP – Flaneur

Laurent Garnier – In Your Phase (feat 22Carbone) – 33 Tours Et Puis S’en Vont – COD3 QR

Karla Blum – Never Be The Same (Kaspar remix) – Never Be The Same – Senso Sounds

Hurdslenk – Sup – Half Full EP – Hardgroove

The Vision/Robert Hood – Projectile Darts – Waveform Transmission Vol 2 – Tresor

Non Reversible – Darshan – Resolute EP – Soma

FJAAK – Give It To Me – FJAAK009 – FJAAK

Suburban Knight – Winds Of Fear (Robert Hood edit) – Winds Of Fear – ePM Music

Dogpatrol – Sassafras (original mix) – SNKRX011 – Sneaker Social Club

Hudson Mohawke/Nikki Nair – Demuro – Set The Roof – Warp

KiNK – For The People – For The People – Hypercolour

Groovy D – Freak U – Phase Shift – Gimme A Break

Neumonic & Path2 – State Of Mind – Fantastic Voyage

J:Kenzo – All In (Coco Bryce remix) – Return To Taygeta – Artikal Music