Beatscape 01.07.2023

Tony Deledda – Profound Effect (Domenique Xander remix) – Profound Effect – Manuscript
Kiberu – Cracked Glasses – Stoned Windows EP – Systematic Recordings
Halftribe/Space Scavengers – Panoramica – Every Hour Is A Journey – Cold Tear
Laroye – Keep On (original mix) – Let It Go – Local Talk
SOULBRIDGE FEAT PATHY ANDREAS – My Life (original mix) – My Life – HSR
Dwight Ross/DJ Sidney Perry – Turn It Around (original mix) – Turn It Around – Quantize Recordings
Gigi Testa – Malinke – Jinja – Rush Hour
Luca Olivotto – Just A Bit – GLBDOM Therapy – GLBDOM
Jung Soul feat Louise Marshall – Hot For Love (extended version) – Hot For Love – Midnight Riot
Reece Johnson – Dont Want It – Watchin’, Waiting – Pomme Frite
Jack Garratt – Just How I Like It (extended mix) – Hands Go Up (Extended Mix) – Skint
Harold Matthews Jr & Sean McCabe – Love And Hate (Wipe The Needle remix) – Peripheral Revision EP Vol 2 – Good Vibrations Music
Josh Wink – Pan Gloss – The Half Full EP – Freerange
Majestic feat Sara Sukkha – Dance All Night (extended mix) – Dance All Night – DFTD
Stones Taro – Count Dubwise – Anyway – Cross Country
Acid Jerks – Narcotic Illusion – Utopia Visions EP – Flaneur
Laurent Garnier – In Your Phase (feat 22Carbone) – 33 Tours Et Puis S’en Vont – COD3 QR
Karla Blum – Never Be The Same (Kaspar remix) – Never Be The Same – Senso Sounds
Hurdslenk – Sup – Half Full EP – Hardgroove
The Vision/Robert Hood – Projectile Darts – Waveform Transmission Vol 2 – Tresor
Non Reversible – Darshan – Resolute EP – Soma
FJAAK – Give It To Me – FJAAK009 – FJAAK
Suburban Knight – Winds Of Fear (Robert Hood edit) – Winds Of Fear – ePM Music
Dogpatrol – Sassafras (original mix) – SNKRX011 – Sneaker Social Club
Hudson Mohawke/Nikki Nair – Demuro – Set The Roof – Warp
KiNK – For The People – For The People – Hypercolour
Groovy D – Freak U – Phase Shift – Gimme A Break
Neumonic & Path2 – State Of Mind – Fantastic Voyage
J:Kenzo – All In (Coco Bryce remix) – Return To Taygeta – Artikal Music