Publié le par Jonathan

#503 Shell A Verse (27/04/26)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une sélection 100% #freshtunes sur le #stepper et le #dub ! 💥 Vous pourrez écouter entre autre : Ranking Fox, Bunnington Judah, 10,000 Lions & Ezekiah Rose, Flowdan (Madmax Hifi remix), Atili, R-DUG, Kaïma, et bien d’autres encore ….!

Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

❤️

Playlist :

Jah Keep We > Marky Lyrical
(Single) (2026) /

How Long > Sammy Gold
(Single) (2026) /

Righteous Works > Earl Zero (Disciples Remix)
(Single) (2026) /

The Wicked Harm > King Stanley
(Single) (2026) /

Staying On Jah Mission > Earl Sixteen
(Single) (2026) /

Under Curfew > Admiral Tibet
(Single) (2026) /

Effects Of Colonialism > Ranking Fox
(Single) (2026) /

Give Thanks & Praises > Bunnington Judah
(Single) (2026) /

Pon Pause > Al Campbell (Mysticwood Remix)
Brooklyn in Dub Vol. 3 (2026) /

I Am > 10000 Lions & Ezekiah Rose
I Am EP (2026) /

System Killa > Tenja In Dub Feat. Blackout JA
(Single) (2026) /

Shell A Verse > Flowdan (Madmax Hifi Remix)
(Single) (2026) /

Victory Lap > Fred again. X Skepta X PlaqueBoyMax (Jção Remix)
(Single) (2026) /

The Don > Footsie & Adam Prescott (Danny T & Tradesman Remix)
(Single) (2026) /

Maxidose > Dawa Hifi And Roots Raid
Tapage (2026) /

Erosion > Pracha
Dark Beach EP (2026) /

Nasty Mouth > Atili
Freedom Fighter (2026) /

Nord Pacific > R-Dug
The Awakening Of The Shadows (2026) /

Faless Me > Kaïma
(Single) /

Fly > Kanka
Abracadabra - Chapter 3 (2026) /

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