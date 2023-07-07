Dirty Freud (Dj-Set)

Dirty Freud is an award-winning electronic live & recording act, formed by producer Danni and vocalist Ruby, with bases in London and the North of England. Impressing respected Artists such as Jon More, DJ Krush, and Dave Haslamwith Danni’scutting edge remixes and productionsearly on his career; word began to spread throughout the music world, with Danni’s distinctproductiontouch soon sought-after by established artists including Leeroy Thornhill of The Prodigy, Scott Garcia, Willy Mason, Big Narstie, Pixie Lott, and evenIggy Pop. From “be bold”(Leeroy Thornhill) to “don’t apologise for anything, but don’t be too much of a dick doing it” (Iggy Pop), hetook the sage advice of his worldly-wise collaborators on board, with the words of Jon Moreperhaps having the greatest impact.

*** RS ***

website : dirtyfreud.com

insta : @dirtyfreud

twitter : @dirtyfreud

fb : www.facebook.com/

*** tracklist ***

1.Crystalised -Dark Sky

2.You & I -Dirty Freud

3.This is Love –Shoga

4.Cavaleiro -TC4

5.Break Slow Fast -Dirty Freud

6.Heartbroken -Dirty Freud (Remix)

7.Breakin The Chain -Dirty Freud

8.The Drum -Distro Ft. DreadMC

9.Over The Edge –Diemantle

10.What –Wilkinson

11.The British Are Ready -DJ Spookz

12.Be Mine -Dirty Freud

13.Eyes -My Nu Leng

14.B.A.D -Virus Syndicate Ft. Dirty Freud

15.Au Seve -Star One

16.It’s A Trap -Sweetpea & Dirty Freud

17.Weak -Maya Jane Coles

18.Set It vs Right Here Right Now mash up -Dirty Freud

19.Fixed On You -Taiki Nulight

20.Shake My Ass –Endor

21.Break Like Me -Leda Stray

22.King Of Kings -Star One