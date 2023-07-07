Dirty Freud (Dj-Set)

Dirty Freud is an award-winning electronic live & recording act, formed by producer Danni and vocalist Ruby, with bases in London and the North of England. Impressing respected Artists such as Jon More, DJ Krush, and Dave Haslamwith Danni’scutting edge remixes and productionsearly on his career; word began to spread throughout the music world, with Danni’s distinctproductiontouch soon sought-after by established artists including Leeroy Thornhill of The Prodigy, Scott Garcia, Willy Mason, Big Narstie, Pixie Lott, and evenIggy Pop. From “be bold”(Leeroy Thornhill) to “don’t apologise for anything, but don’t be too much of a dick doing it” (Iggy Pop), hetook the sage advice of his worldly-wise collaborators on board, with the words of Jon Moreperhaps having the greatest impact.
*** RS ***
website : dirtyfreud.com
insta : @dirtyfreud
twitter : @dirtyfreud
fb : www.facebook.com/
*** tracklist ***
1.Crystalised -Dark Sky
2.You & I -Dirty Freud
3.This is Love –Shoga
4.Cavaleiro -TC4
5.Break Slow Fast -Dirty Freud
6.Heartbroken -Dirty Freud (Remix)
7.Breakin The Chain -Dirty Freud
8.The Drum -Distro Ft. DreadMC
9.Over The Edge –Diemantle
10.What –Wilkinson
11.The British Are Ready -DJ Spookz
12.Be Mine -Dirty Freud
13.Eyes -My Nu Leng
14.B.A.D -Virus Syndicate Ft. Dirty Freud
15.Au Seve -Star One
16.It’s A Trap -Sweetpea & Dirty Freud
17.Weak -Maya Jane Coles
18.Set It vs Right Here Right Now mash up -Dirty Freud
19.Fixed On You -Taiki Nulight
20.Shake My Ass –Endor
21.Break Like Me -Leda Stray
22.King Of Kings -Star One