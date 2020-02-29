Publié le par Aymeric

Beatscape 29/02/2020

# Artist Track Album/EP Label
1 MYK DUBZ Bout Disco Truschool House 1 EP Veksler
2 CLAUDE VONSTROKE Youngblood (feat Wyatt Marshall) Freaks & Beaks Dirtybird
3 FELIPE GORDON Wait On Me Wait On Me EP Toy Tonics
4 JOE BUHDHA/TERRI WALKER Feel Right (Michael Gray remix) Feel Right (Michael Gray Remixes) Reel People Music
5 SEBB JUNIOR/JESS BAYS/NAYFER Love This Way (extended mix) Love This Way Mood Funk
6 PIRATE EDITS Sensation Pirate Edits Volume 14 Man Friday
7 THE FUNK DISTRICT Melas Disconstructed EP Furious Mandrill
8 EJECA Ekstac Ekstac Skint
9 LAURENCE GUY Untitled Needs The Sun Is Warm & Directly Above You Shall Not Fade
10 BLUTCH La Cite Des ‘Toiles La Cite Des ‘Toiles Astropolis
11 Toby Tobias Trippy Steve Trippy Steve Gutureboogie
12 Iron Curtis Against My Window (Dazed mix) Uncanny Valley 50 GREEN Uncanny Valley
13 CASSETTES FOR KIDS Black Mesa Dreams Daily Nightly
14 BLUE HOUR Devotion (Rave mix) Devotion Blue Hour
15 PEPE Life Signs (Bleep mix) Life Signs EP Church
16 Dusky Mushroom Samba Life Signs Vol. 2 – EP Running Back
17 NACHTBRAKER QT & The Lizards Fatoe Morgana Aus Music
18 MASSIMILIANO PAGLIARA Nothing Stays In One Place For Long Nothing Stays In One Place For Long Permanent Vacation
19 KONX-OM-PAX Return To Cascada Return To Cascada Planet Mu
20 JAYMIE SILK Bangala Diasporave 1/3 Pelican Fly
21 SHINEDOE Roots Are Calling Feelings EP Rekids
22 CHARLOTTE DE WITTE Out Of Balance Vision EP Figure
23 LSD Process 10 Third Process LSD
24 NOIR Erupt 2.0 Stimulateur V1 Noir Music
25 TONI ALVAREZ Fase 1 (Industrialyzer remix) Fase 1 Suara
26 CYGNUS Connection Error Connection Error Craigie Knowes

