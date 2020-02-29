Beatscape 29/02/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|MYK DUBZ
|Bout Disco
|Truschool House 1 EP
|Veksler
|2
|CLAUDE VONSTROKE
|Youngblood (feat Wyatt Marshall)
|Freaks & Beaks
|Dirtybird
|3
|FELIPE GORDON
|Wait On Me
|Wait On Me EP
|Toy Tonics
|4
|JOE BUHDHA/TERRI WALKER
|Feel Right (Michael Gray remix)
|Feel Right (Michael Gray Remixes)
|Reel People Music
|5
|SEBB JUNIOR/JESS BAYS/NAYFER
|Love This Way (extended mix)
|Love This Way
|Mood Funk
|6
|PIRATE EDITS
|Sensation
|Pirate Edits Volume 14
|Man Friday
|7
|THE FUNK DISTRICT
|Melas
|Disconstructed EP
|Furious Mandrill
|8
|EJECA
|Ekstac
|Ekstac
|Skint
|9
|LAURENCE GUY
|Untitled Needs
|The Sun Is Warm & Directly Above You
|Shall Not Fade
|10
|BLUTCH
|La Cite Des ‘Toiles
|La Cite Des ‘Toiles
|Astropolis
|11
|Toby Tobias
|Trippy Steve
|Trippy Steve
|Gutureboogie
|12
|Iron Curtis
|Against My Window (Dazed mix)
|Uncanny Valley 50 GREEN
|Uncanny Valley
|13
|CASSETTES FOR KIDS
|Black Mesa
|Dreams
|Daily Nightly
|14
|BLUE HOUR
|Devotion (Rave mix)
|Devotion
|Blue Hour
|15
|PEPE
|Life Signs (Bleep mix)
|Life Signs EP
|Church
|16
|Dusky
|Mushroom Samba
|Life Signs Vol. 2 – EP
|Running Back
|17
|NACHTBRAKER
|QT & The Lizards
|Fatoe Morgana
|Aus Music
|18
|MASSIMILIANO PAGLIARA
|Nothing Stays In One Place For Long
|Nothing Stays In One Place For Long
|Permanent Vacation
|19
|KONX-OM-PAX
|Return To Cascada
|Return To Cascada
|Planet Mu
|20
|JAYMIE SILK
|Bangala
|Diasporave 1/3
|Pelican Fly
|21
|SHINEDOE
|Roots Are Calling
|Feelings EP
|Rekids
|22
|CHARLOTTE DE WITTE
|Out Of Balance
|Vision EP
|Figure
|23
|LSD
|Process 10
|Third Process
|LSD
|24
|NOIR
|Erupt 2.0
|Stimulateur V1
|Noir Music
|25
|TONI ALVAREZ
|Fase 1 (Industrialyzer remix)
|Fase 1
|Suara
|26
|CYGNUS
|Connection Error
|Connection Error
|Craigie Knowes