Beatscape 26/09/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – Taylor McFerrin & Vincent Parker – Broken Vibes (original) – Breaking The Beats Compiled By Dave Lee & Will Fox – Z records

2 – SPAVEN X SANDUNES – In Readiness – Spaven X Sandunes – K7

3 – BYRON THE AQUARIUS – A$trotron – Apron EP – Apron

4 – Pedro D’Alessandro – Venous Island – Elements: Pedro D’Alessandro – Berg Audio

5 – DUB TAYLOR – Meulendorf – Meulendorf – Lucidflow

6 – OMAR S – Bread Over Bed – Simply – FXHE

7 – LOCAL F – Klouds – Heartbreaks ‘N’ Promises – Bubble & Twist

8 – VASILY UMANETS – Luminous Moon (original mix) – Luminous Moon – Piston Recordings

9 – A BUNCH OF GUYS – Filthy Rhodes – Let The Rhythm Hit’em EP – Dirt Crew

10 – LITTLE FRITTER – How Lucky Should We Feel? – Dub Riddem – Hot Creations

11 – PALACE – NRG – Codex/NRG – Hot Haus Recs

12 – JACQUES RENAULT – Shake It Fake It – Los Sures – Shall Not Fade

13 – Pontchartrain – Don’t Change It Up – 3 Years On – De La Groove

14 – HATIRAS – She Don’t Need Me (original mix) – She Don’t Need Me – Simma Black

15 – BNJMN – Hypnagogia (Efdemin remix – Part 2) – Hypnagogia (Remixed) – Delsin

16 – MARCO FARAONE – True Love – True Love EP – Rekids

17 – HERTZ COLLISION – Sphere – Vent – Truncate

18 – LXURY – Memphis – Trinity Lounge – Lost Palms

19 – AMPER CLAP – Talking To The Ancestors – Talking To The Ancestors – Urban Connections

20 – FUTURE FUNK SQUAD/THE CRYSTAL METHOD – Lock Down – Lock Down – Inextinct

21 – STONES TARO – Word Rush – 2,00¬†BAM – Body Action Music

22 – FJAAK – Back In The 70’s – Back In The 70’s – Spandau20

23 – TENSAL – Hexagram – Tyranny EP – Mord

24 – NOCLU – Trythistrythat – DUPLOC039 – Duploc

25 – DRINKS ON ME – Sensation – Broken Satnav – Wub Club

26 – DANNY PHILLIPS – Find A Way (Danny’s Diversion dub) – Find A Way (Diversion Dub & Impact Remix) – Highly Swung

27 – FAH – Wombat Weathervane (original mix) – Home M808 – Diffuse Reality

28 – VINCE ROLLIN – Loosen Up – Greed & Prejudice/Loosen Up – 36 Hertz Recordings

29 – SOLITARY DANCER – Will U Meet Me? – Reveries Of A Solitary Dancer – Private Possessions

30 – PARRIS – Aqua Surge – Polychrome Swim – The Trilogy Tapes